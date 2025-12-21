SNL Weekend Update: Michael Che unloads a ruthless Scarlett Johansson joke on Colin Jost

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired its last episode of 2025 on December 20, 2025, featuring Ariana Grande as its host and Cher as the musical guest.

While the episode had many highlights, including Bowen Yang’s emotional exit from the show, the weekend update segment caught the attention of viewers.

Michael Che directed yet another offensive joke at Colin Jost about his wife Scarlett Johansson during the Christmas joke swap section, leaving Jost covering his face in embarrassment.

Reading out jokes written by the other person used to be a traditional practice maintained by Jost and Che, but the Christmas special was a surprise for Jost, since he was under the impression that they had agreed not to continue it.

However, to his surprise and terror, Che made his co-host read out not one but several inappropriate jokes, including one that was directed at his wife, Scarlett.

Che’s joke suggested that women leave their jobs due to menopause, implying that it might impact Jost’s life, as it would suggest he had only a few years left on his "gravy train."

It was a direct reference to Jost's 41-year-old wife, Scarlett.

More details about Michael Che’s Scarlett Johansson joke on SNL







During the Weekend Update section, Che told the cameras that he and his co-host Jost had a “tradition,” in which they gave each other jokes to read that neither of them had had the chance to read before or study before.

The announcement took Jost by surprise as he pointed out that he had not written any jokes for Che since he was under the impression that they were going to discontinue the practice.



“That’s interesting because you specifically said that we were not doing it this year. You know that I didn’t write any jokes for you,” he said.



Regardless, Jost continued to read out the jokes, which included a racially offensive joke about civil rights-inspired coins, one about the survivors of physical abuse in churches, and another one about Scarlett.



“New research shows that millions of women leave the workplace due to menopause, which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train,” Jost read.



The SNL star struggled to control his laughter as a picture of his wife appeared on the screen, as he continued:



“My girl always be like, ‘Colin, I’m warm. Colin, I’m sweating.’ B****, you having a hot flash, but don’t worry about me. I’ve got a backup. They don’t call Wednesday, ‘h**p day’ for nothing.”



He immediately lowered his head in embarrassment as a picture of Jenna Ortega, in the character of Wednesday, appeared on screen.

Che further provoked Jost, saying he “wouldn’t have done that one,” as the joke implied Jost would part ways with his wife for 23-year-old Jenna.

It was not the first time Scarlett became a target of Che’s jokes. Ever since Jost married Scarlett in 2020, she has become a popular source of SNL jokes.

In a 2024 episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Jost opened up about reading jokes directed at his wife and said:



“It’s kind of crazy. There’s just not a lot of live television in the world anymore. So the idea that you’re on live television and you have to say something and you don’t know what it is, that’s pretty crazy, and it’s not usually gentle.”



When Scarlett appeared in a 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she also opened up about being targeted on SNL, saying that she watched the show with a sense of “underwhelming panic,” convinced things could fall apart any time.

However, she admitted it was what made SNL special because whatever happened, happened live.

Stay tuned for more updates.