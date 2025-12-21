90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa opens up about five husbands and falling for a man after 21 years

Lisa from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

Lisa, stepping into the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, shared pieces of her past - five marriages tucked into life’s folds.

Her path took a turn when attraction sparked toward a man, despite two decades spent loving only women. Meeting Daniel online shifted something; he's from Nigeria, steady in presence.

In a sneak peek for the December 21, 2025, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Lisa, 51, says,



“I have never used a condom before. Every male I was with, I married. I have been married five times."



She explains that her first husband was from when she was young and “dumb,” and that marriage ended in an annulment.

Lisa’s marriage history on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days







Lisa details her five marriages in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days preview, starting with her first husband:



“Husband No. 1? I was young. I was dumb, and it led to an annulment.”



Her second husband was the father of her daughter, Faith, but she later realized he “made a better friend than he made a husband”.

She then married a third man, whom she calls her favorite:



“Husband No. 3: He was actually my favorite of all of them. He was a really good guy. So why did I leave him? I realized I was a lesbian and for the past 21 years, I’ve been with women only”.



Lisa says she has also been married to two different women, but neither relationship worked out.

Coming out as a lesbian and 21 years with women

Lisa explains that after her third marriage, she came to understand her sexuality:



“I realized I was a lesbian and for the past 21 years, I’ve been with women only”.



In the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days preview, she describes women as “nice and curvy and soft,” and says she has been in long‑term relationships with two different women, both of whom she married.

She adds,



“To be quite honest with you, I wasn’t even thinking that I’d be interested in a man after 21 years. But sure enough, Daniel came along.”



Lisa says that Daniel’s persona and charm changed her mind, as she never expected to get attracted to a man.

Meeting Daniel on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Lisa came across Daniel - a 39-year-old from Nigeria - on social media; soon, they were sending videos full of emotion, along with constant texts. Speaking in a confessional for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she shares,



“He’s not built like a woman in any sense of the way, shape, or form. I don’t know what it is. We didn’t know each other from Adam or Eve. At first, I thought this is a scam artist. He is a smooth operator. He says the sweetest, most charming things I’ve ever heard."



TLC shows some of Daniel’s messages to Lisa, including:



“God showed me your face. My mom told me I’d end up with an oyinbo (white woman) and that she’d be older. You are an angel sent to me. Please believe me. You are God’s gift to my life.”



Lisa says these messages made her believe he was genuine, despite her initial skepticism.

