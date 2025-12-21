Christmas 2025 Macy's sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Just before the holidays, Macy's announced major discounts on winter basics, including cozy knits and outdoor pieces as well as home appliances and holiday decorations. Rushing customers can snatch coats, throws and smaller objects that can fit in stockings before they become scarce. Discounts are offered between 30% and 60% and there is a window of time to take an action before the shelves run dry.

This rush resembles the usual end of the year shopping cycle, where demand and supply are mismatched. In overcrowded shops and busy online stores, time flies like the calendar itself, and every offer has a limited lifespan, being swept away by the tide of seasonal panic. Hunting down last-minute gifts and twinkling lights, the holiday offers of Macy's fill that fine line of time and choice, turning attention to the temporality of seasonal savings before the new year comes.

Here are the 7 best holiday gifts from Macy's to give your loved ones

From cozy winter staples to statement accessories and everyday essentials - Macy's holiday spread fits whatever way you like to give. Their current winter discounts? A quiet nod to smarter choices, pulling favorites from clothing, skincare, decor, and beyond into softer price ranges. Pick for loved ones, grab something small or even play catch-up before the big day - these seven shine without trying too hard. Function blends with flair, a hint of cheer runs through each piece, leaving you with solid options that don't weigh on the wallet.

1. MICHAEL Michael Kors (Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat)

When winter draws near, this Michael Kors puffer coat catches eyes - not loud, just quietly doing what it should. Built for rougher skies, it shrugs off moisture and thanks to a tight-weave exterior, layers of inner fabric, along with thick padding meant to hold heat when temperatures drop. Instead of flash, it leans on simple choices - a raised collar, secure zipper up front, hand pockets with zippers. The hood can be removed for a cleaner silhouette and snaps back on effortlessly when needed; the fluffy trim around it mimics fur but isn't, giving options without compromise.

You can check the product here.

2. Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold

Macy's has recently featured a diamond stud earrings, emphasizing how deep the price cut is, and not on gimmick ads. These earrings have a total weight of 1/3 carat center stones, delicately framed with smaller diamonds, which produces a slight but definite glow to the earring and gives it a sophisticated look without going out of the traditional silhouette of the stud. The studs are designed in 14k white, yellow or rose, and are versatile and little worn, with push-back fastening clips to ensure they are not lost during everyday use.

They are also available at a 70% discount for a limited time at Macy's, part of a continuing strategy by Macy's of swapping the classic pieces of jewelry into temporary sharp deals. In addition to the attractiveness of the sale, the earrings also focus on the high standards of craftwork, meticulousness of metals, and fineness of finishing, which gives the purchaser a true experience of classic diamond style, not the promotion of the product. Such an offering is an example of how big box retailers take advantage of the ability to use selective markdowns to make long-lasting, well-designed items more affordable during their busiest times of the year.

You can check the product here.

3. Valentino Born in Roma Donna 2 pc. Eau de Parfum Duo Gift Set

Valentino brings back Born in Roma Donna this holiday season - this time as a limited time offer for a pair of Eau de Parfum bottles, discounted by 20% at Macy's, bundling a regular version alongside a compact size made for moving around. Tucked into the label's rotating festive collection, the package wears celebratory wraps decked out in golden stars, nodding to the season while keeping the spotlight where it belongs - the juice inside. Its shape pulls straight from Valentino’s Roman Rockstud roots: angular, almost jagged at the top, dressed in matte-black leather touches and bold magenta highlights that sharpen its look.

Smell-wise, it lives in the cozy-floral zone, anchored by blooming jasmine, then deepened with musky cashmeran and creamy bourbon vanilla - a mix that feels tender but never flat. Shipped from abroad and marked as a seasonal-only drop, the twin-pack sticks to the house habit: fresh visuals stitched onto a scent built from quiet confidence rather than loud trends.

You can check the product here.

4. Michael Kors Men's Heavyweight Metallic Finish Hooded Puffer Jacket

Winter draws near, so folks begin scanning for coats that don't just block wind but also carry some presence - Michael Kors delivers one such piece with their men's heavy-duty puffer. Shimmer meets substance here - the exterior glimmers slightly, lifting it beyond basic winter staples into something bolder. Built to handle frosty gusts and sudden downpours alike, the jacket wraps warmth around you without feeling bulky.

Inside, thick insulation works quietly; outside, a removable hood adapts to shifting skies. Zip it high, and the stand-up collar seals out chill like it means business. Small touches define daily ease: straps at the wrists tighten on demand, deep pockets hold essentials without bulging. Clean lines stay intact even when function takes center stage. Right now, price drops nearly 64% at Macy's, making it reachable rather than remote. For those picking gifts that land between sharp design and real-world use, this piece holds quiet appeal amid seasonal clutter.

You can check the product here.

5. ELIME 10.1" WiFi Frameo Digital Picture Frame - 32GB Built in Storage

ELIME's 10.1-inch WiFi Frameo Digital Picture Frame ditches the old photo shelf vibe for something smoother, quieter - more alive. Sitting at a 40% cut right now at Macy's, it slips into any room like an afterthought that belongs. With 32GB storage, there's space enough without needing extras; photos pile up but never clutter. A 1280x800 IPS touchscreen wakes each picture with soft color, sharp edges, daylight clarity. Tap it and the screen shifts on its own - tilt doesn't matter, orientation fixes itself mid-air. Landscapes stretch wide, portraits stand tall, neither one fights for attention.

Open the Frameo app, then pull people close even when they're far - someone adds a moment, it shows up instantly. No waiting. No syncing drama. Just images arriving like thoughts. Smooth aluminum contours slip into any room without effort - hang it up or set it down, either works just fine. Tech lovers notice the details, yet even casual users find charm in how it keeps old moments close. Wipe clean when needed; construction feels solid over time. Function meets link-ups and modern lines - all blended into one adaptable display that doesn't try too hard.

You can check the product here.

6. R.H. Macy & Co. Holiday Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee Bark Tin

This holiday stretch, Macy's leans into cozy cravings through its R.H. Macy & Co. Holiday Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee Bark Tin - a short-run delight you won’t find forever. Now its 50% off on Macy's - half what it once was - it wraps crisp, golden toffee in velvety milk chocolate, then tosses in shaved almonds for a bite that crunches just right. Housed inside a decorated tin with seasonal flair, it slips neatly into gifting circles, whether for family, pals, or someone from your office.

Not flashy, but warm - the sort of sweet that feels like a quiet nod during busy days. Gluten-free, made in America - this time-honored pick comes alive with flavor and a touch of celebration, each piece echoing winter cheer. Not just for dessert trays; it fits right into cozy nights, gift exchanges, or moments when something small says enough. The Holiday Almond Toffee Bark Tin carries the hum of tradition, built slow, packed with intention, reflecting how attention shapes what we hold dear through December days.

You can check the product here.

7. KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer now sits at a 30% markdown at Macy's, turning heads and thanks to how well it holds up while doing heavy kitchen work. From batches of chewy chocolate chip cookies to pulling apart warm chicken for supper, this KSM150PS tilt-head version balances power with fine control. Ten speed options work alongside a roomy 5-quart stainless bowl, delivering steady results whether blending, folding, or beating - ideal across countless dishes. Built without compromising looks for utility, it shows up in more than two dozen hues and plays nice with over 10 extra tools like pasta rollers or meat choppers, opening doors to new ways of cooking.

A tilted head opens up space inside the bowl, making it simple to reach in. Parts that go in the dishwasher save time without wearing down. Built from sturdy metal, it holds up over years instead of falling apart. Backed by a yearlong promise for quick swaps if something goes wrong. This KitchenAid model keeps earning trust - not through flash, but steady work - among those who cook at home and want tools that do more than just show up.

You can check the product here.

