"A moment for me to shine" - Survivor 49 star Sophi Balerdi shares how a tricky juror question turned into a social game victory

Sophi from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@sophibalerdi)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sophi Balerdi described her reaction to a challenging juror question in what was a key moment in the game during the final Tribal Council of Survivor 49.

"In the moment, I was doing a super happy dance, because this was also a moment for me to shine," she said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on December 18, 2025. The question required a finalist to name a loved one of each juror, a task Savannah was asked to attempt.

Balerdi, however, successfully listed family members for each juror, a demonstration of her social game and familiarity with the other players’ personal connections, which she identified as a strength that influenced the jury’s perception.

Sophi Balerdi turns juror challenge into social game advantage on Survivor 49

Final Tribal Council Challenge

The Season 49 finale included a final Tribal Council featuring Rizo, Savannah, Sophi, Kristina, and Sage. Sophi explained that when Savannah failed to complete the juror question, it presented an opportunity.

Balerdi said that Savannah could not name a loved one for each juror, which highlighted her own "strength" in the game, particularly her social game and relationships.

She added that she was able to name a family member for each person sitting at the council, demonstrating her familiarity with the other players.

Kristina, one of the jurors, commented that this effort contributed to her vote:

"Honestly, that was one of the things that earned you my vote because it proved your social game," Balerdi noted.

The final Tribal Council also allowed the finalists to explain their strategic moves.

Savannah detailed her gameplay from being on the bottom to reaching the Final 3, while Sage discussed her military background and strategic decisions.

Balerdi explained her post-disaster tribe pivots and her role in building relationships throughout the game. Each finalist responded to questions aimed at assessing their social, strategic, and personal strengths.

Final Challenge and Game Advantages

Earlier in the finale, Sophi achieved her first individual immunity win, which provided her with an advantage in deciding which players would participate in the fire-making challenge and which player would advance directly to the Final 3.

Balerdi explained that her approach to the Final 4 challenge involved retrieving puzzle pieces and navigating obstacles, giving her control over the endgame decisions.

She described "winning" the challenge as giving her the authority to determine which two players would compete in the fire-making challenge and which player would advance automatically, ultimately sending two allies into the fire-making challenge while Savannah moved on to the Final 3.

The finale included reward challenges and strategic decisions leading up to the final Tribal Council.

Savannah won a reward choice, selecting Sage for a lunch reward, and considered factors including past alliances and individual abilities in her decision-making process.

Kristina, meanwhile, advocated for Sage to advance based on strategic performance. These moments established the framework for the final jury questions and influenced how finalists presented themselves.

Jury Decisions and Game Outcome

During the final Tribal Council, jurors asked questions intended to assess each finalist's social and strategic abilities. Balerdi identified her social game as a differentiating factor in responding to the jurors.

She highlighted personal connections and actions taken during the game, noting their influence on jury votes.

Despite her performance, Savannah ultimately won the season with five votes, with Sophi finishing in second place.

The jury’s questions included inquiries about motivations, personal sacrifices, and gameplay decisions, providing a structured framework for evaluating the finalists’ overall strategies.

