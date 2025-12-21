90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten shares how she’s celebrating Christmas with Sumit’s family in India

Jenny and Sumit (Image via Instagram @sumitjenny)g

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way follows couples who move to another country to be with their partners. In Season 7, Jenny Slatten is living in India with her husband, Sumit Singh.

This season shows the couple living with Sumit’s family for the first time. As the holiday season approaches, Jenny is opening up about how they plan to celebrate Christmas while living in India.

In a recent interview with Swooon, Jenny shared details about their holiday plans and how Christmas in India compares to celebrations in the United States. She explained that she and Sumit follow some American traditions while also keeping things simple and focused on family time.

Jenny mentioned that their activities would be decorating their house, eating together, and giving each other presents.

Besides that, she mentioned that Christmas celebrations in India are very much like Diwali, which is an important festival that brings people together for food, lights, and staying at home.

Viewers have watched these customs in the show during the previous episodes of this season.

The seventh season has been mainly about Jenny getting used to life at Sumit's family home and figuring out how the household operates. Her statements reveal more about how the family is going to spend the holidays and how the sharing of roles during the celebrations takes place.

The couple is still managing to keep their relationship and family life going as the season is being broadcast on TLC.

How do Jenny and Sumit celebrate Christmas at home?

Jenny told Swooon that she and Sumit Singh celebrate Christmas in their home using traditions she grew up with in the United States. She shared that they decorated their house together after shopping locally.

“Well, actually, Sumit and I have a tree. We’ve decorated it. We went shopping. We bought everything,” Jenny said.

She said that when she relocated to India, she didn't bring any Christmas decorations with her. After that, she and Sumit decided to buy everything new once they moved into their house.

In this way, they could decorate together and also get the things that were easy to find locally. Jenny further revealed that she has been decorating the house on her own.

"I've been decorating the house, and so right now, our house looks pretty Christmassy," she stated.

Jenny mentioned that Christmas in India is generally quieter than that in the United States. She added that the emphasis is not on large parties or numerous presents.

Their decisions are a mirror of what has been shown to the audience throughout the season. Family meals and the time spent together are the norm in the Singh household's daily life.

Comments made by Jenny give an insight into the ways she and Sumit maintain their traditional customs while living in a different country.

Family traditions and holiday roles in the Singh household

Living with Sumit’s family has been a major storyline during the current season of 90 Day Fiancé. In her interview, Jenny also spoke about how the family plans to handle Christmas dinner.

She shared that she does not expect to be cooking the holiday meal.

“Well, hopefully I won’t have to make spaghetti. His mom will cook, and Sumit will cook, also,” she said.

Food is a major aspect of family reunions in India. On festive days such as Diwali, families usually prepare meals together, dine together, and give presents to each other. Besides this, houses are decorated with lights and various designs.

A widely practiced tradition is making rangoli, which are the designs drawn on the floor with colored powder or flowers.

Not long ago in Season 7, the audience witnessed Jenny engaging in this custom with her sister-in-law at a housewarming party. This point in time exemplified Jenny experiencing and embracing the family traditions. Her statements about Christmas imply that similar customs are followed during other holidays as well.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.

