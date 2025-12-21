What happened to the cast of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide? Where they are now (2025)?

Cast members of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

It’s been 10 years since school was over for Ned and his fellow mates, and life has undergone some drastic changes in those 10 years.

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide premiered on Nickelodeon back in 2004. The show gave us three lovely seasons and provided us with plenty of memories. Ned and his best friends, Cookie and Moze, have been up to some great work ever since the show ended. The show, which ran for three seasons until 2007, followed Ned Bigby and his friends as they made their way through the social chaos of middle school, complete with crushes, lockers, and bullies. In 2025, here’s where the cast of Ned’s Declassified is now.



Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby



After the show ended, Devon Werkheiser has done some remarkable work even since. He has worked on Greek, Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Franklin & Bash and 2 Broke Girls. He has not just established himself as a musician with many singles and a CD, Prologue, in 2016. With TV films like Shredderman Rules, he also rekindled his Nickelodeon connections.

Lindsey Shaw as Jennifer “Moze” Mosely



After her final goodbye to Ned’s, Shaw went on to star in the short-lived Aliens in America and 10 Things I Hate About You after Ned's. She made appearances on Pretty Little Liars, Body of Proof, Suburgatory, and Faking It.

Daniel Curtis Lee as Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook

Lee made the transition from Nickelodeon to Disney with the three-season comedy Zeke and Luther. He also appeared on Good Luck Charlie and returned on Glee. Lee is also a musician.

Christian Serratos as Suze Crabgrass

Serratos began her acting career with Ned's, but she never stopped there. Following her work in Zoey 101, 7th Heaven, American Horror Story, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and the Twilight films followed. The 26-year-old currently plays Rosita on The Walking Dead.



Rob Pinkston as Coconut Head

Pinkston, well known for Ned's awful hairstyle, began his career on Punk'd. He also starred in Extreme Movies, The Derby Stallion, and Bones. In 2016, he directed and acted in This Just In, which aired on Pop.



Kyle Swann as Billy Loomer



Swann, most known for her role as the bully on Ned's Declassified, went on to star in the 2009 short Wonderchild and earn a degree in marine biology.

Teo Olivares as Jerry Crony

Olivares appeared on NCIS, Hannah Montana, and most recently Netflix's zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet alongside Drew Barrymore when Ned's ended.

Alex Black as Seth Powers

After Ned's finished, Black withdrew from the spotlight. The Generation Gap TV film from 2008 is his most recent credited part.

The cast's post-show lives serve as a reminder to fans who grew up learning survival skills that there isn't a true manual for what happens beyond middle school or after celebrity.



Stay tuned for more information about the world of entertainment!