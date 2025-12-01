When does Macy’s Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Macy’s Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Macy’s Cyber Monday deal started today - December 1, 2025 - and time's already running short. The online sale kicked off at dawn, bringing fresh flash deals every couple of hours. You’ll find steep cuts on clothes, makeup, gifts, along with home stuff. It’s one of the last major chances to save big this holiday round. Once midnight hits stateside, prices go back up or items vanish, so jumping in quick helps lock in the best steals.

Biggest Macy’s Cyber Monday savings of the season with up to 70% off across fashion, beauty, home, and gifts

Some of the most powerful holiday promotions that Macy's has ever offered are being implemented during its Cyber Monday event, which is being offered at discounts up to 70% across its key categories. Shoppers will see women boots and shoes cut half or two-thirds, warm sweaters beginning as low as 17 dollars and diamond jewelry discounted as much as 65%.

Home deals are also competitive with bedding at 60-70% less and luggage offered by brands such as Samsonite falling under the same deep-cut category. Wearables also are being heavily discounted, dresses in the women line are available at 40% off, men and women pajamas at $11 and men cashmere sweater has started at $69.99.

There are also the beauty, accessories, and gifting choices 25% off watches and special offers such as the Club Room Men in Quarter-Zip Sweater at $24.99 with 64% off and Clinique Cult Classics On The Go set ringing in at $8 at a sharp 60% markdown from its earlier $20 - $29 price.

Even toys receive a mention like 30% off dolls and this sale is an extensive collection to anyone who is addressing the issue of holiday shopping early.

