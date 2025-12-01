When does Walmart Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Walmart Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart's Cyber Monday 2025 ranks among the top web-based sale days, dishing out wild price cuts on gadgets, furniture, clothes - alongside plenty else. The sale started on Black Friday and will end on Cyber Monday, December 1. The sharp buyers focus on December 1, 2025, when deeper drops hit Walmart.com.

The action starts much sooner though; special digital promos pop up across November. When D-day arrives, markdowns unlock just after midnight ET. However, those with Walmart+ got a head start by logging in late night November 30. But here’s the catch - you’ve got to move quick because deals vanish at day-end on December 1.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

To grab the best Walmart Cyber Monday discounts, get ready ahead of time. Since tons of deals drop at once, being prepared helps you buy fast before stuff runs out. Signing up for Walmart Plus lets you shop major sales earlier than others. Keep an eye on items labeled “Special Buy,” because those electronics and household picks come with big markdowns just for this sale.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2025 brings big price cuts for everyone, with offers popping up online from midnight ET on Dec 1. Instead of needing a subscription, having Walmart Plus lets you jump in earlier - started Nov 30 at 7 p.m. ET - which helps snag fast-selling stuff before it vanishes.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2025 brings huge cuts on stuff you need - home goods, electronics, clothes, plus everyday picks, making browsing way more exciting. Grab the Lux Decor King Fitted Sheet now at $10.95, slashed from $31.99; meanwhile, the Jaclyn holiday pajamas cost only $13 rather than $58. The Sweetnight Queen Mattres? It's dropped hard - to $168 from its old price of nearly $840.

Tech lovers will find wins too - the OasiSmile toothbrush goes for under 20 bucks instead of $120, while the Meta Quest 3S dips to $249 after starting at $299. Need kitchen upgrades? Pick up the Pyrex glass set for about $33 bucks, once priced over $74.

Window fixes get cheaper with NICETOWN blackout drapes at 11 dollars, originally $97. Style steals pop off: Big Chill puffer vest sits at $22.96, Fantaslook flannel shirt rings in around $12, and tiny Reebok fleece jackets land near $13.

Tech fans grab the PlayStation 5 Fortnite Bundle at $449, while the Samsung Odyssey 27” curved gaming monitor drops to $149.99 - AirPods 4 with noise cancellation hit just $99. Instead of waiting, shoppers find warm blankets or new cookware; laptops sit beside soundbars, fashion slips in too - all marked down hard. Because ratings stay high but prices don’t, Walmart’s Cyber Monday deal spree covers nearly everything.

So this round counts among the year’s wildest digital sales rushes. For more upcoming offers, keep an eye on Walmart's official website.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!