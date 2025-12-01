Mike Majlak refutes rumors of giving SteveWillDoIt alcohol during Logan Paul's podcast by posting footage of YouTuber's manager handing him Tequila

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Mike Majlak attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks)

SteveWillDoIt's recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast wasn't the success the influencer was expecting it to be. On the contrary, it became a controversial episode trigger, with many other online speculations both in favor of and against SteveWillDoIt.

One such rumor included Mike Majlak, who had joined Paul to interview Steve on the podcast. The rumor claimed that it was Majlak who provided the former YouTuber with alcohol on the set of Impaulsive, which ultimately led him to lose his inhibitions and led to his abrupt dismissal from the podcast.

although i agree some things could have been done differently, one thing i won’t stand for is blatant lies. a commentary youtuber put a video out claiming we gave steve alcohol which, as you can tell from this video, is categorically untrue. pic.twitter.com/T4apMEGln0 — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) December 1, 2025

Determined to clear himself of the false rumors, Majlak posted a BTS clip from the episode, in which Steve was asking for a cigarette or a bottle of tequila mid-interview, when Paul mentioned that it was a no-smoking zone. Seconds later, a guy named Parker - who was Steve's manager - approached him with a bottle of tequila as he was talking.

Calling the claim "categorically untrue" in his caption, Majlak went on to post a screenshot of an Instagram user accusing him of exploiting Steve's alcohol addiction for views to highlight the reason behind the video, writing:

"all for conversation around the ep and how we can do better next time, but i've gotten a ton of messages around the booze specifically and sometimes you need to clear sh*t up."

For the unversed, rumors about Mike Majlak giving SteveWillDoIt alcohol stem from the YouTuber's stories uploaded following the interview, in which he called Mike Majlak "biggest loser ever" as well as a fake and a bad person.

​ SteveWillDoIt was asked to leave Impaulsive podcast last month

SteveWillDoIt gets kicked off Logan Paul and Mike Majlak’s podcast after repeatedly disrespecting Logan



“I’m just shocked no one’s beat the sh*t out of him… If we weren’t on this podcast, I would’ve slapped him” pic.twitter.com/Tqb2zrNSXc — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 26, 2025

The ongoing controversies surrounding SteveWillDoIt and Mike Majlak find their roots in the former's appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast last month.

While most of the things Steve said right before he was asked to leave were censored, he likely said something offensive, which caused Paul to tell him:

"Steve, bro, I definitely have a line, I think you've reached the line, so I am gonna ask you to, like, chill a little."

When Steve continued to say something else that was also censored, Majlak spoke up, asking to wrap the show and thanking him for coming to the show. Once Steve left the studio, this is what Logan Paul said about him:

"I can't believe he hasn't gotten hit. I' just shocked no one’s beat the sh*t out of him... If we weren’t on this podcast, I would’ve slapped him the second he said something. I'm just being friendly because he's the guest. We invited him here, right?"

Per PopRant, SteveWillDoIt - whose real name is Stephen Deleonardis - was on Logan's show to announce that his YouTube ban had been lifted. The ban was placed on him in 2022, for promoting gambling websites on his channel.​