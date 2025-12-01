When would Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday sale end? Dates and more explored

Nordstrom department store, with logo and signage, in the upscale Broadway Plaza shopping center in downtown Walnut Creek, California, July 30, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale has kicked off right after Black Friday, spanning several days of huge discounts. The sale started on Friday night and will last until Wednesday, December 3, giving people plenty of time to explore tons of deals online.

Shoppers can find discounts reaching up to 76% on a wide variety of items, including fashion, beauty products, accessories, shoes, and home essentials.

This event features a mix of well-known brands and Nordstrom’s own private-label items, all being offered at special prices for a limited time.

Customers will see offers in such brands as Spanx, Madewell, Zella, and Caslon. The options include dresses that can be worn at holiday events to comfortable lounge items and basic attire.

The store sells the basics (cotton T-shirts that range between $15 and $100) and cashmere sweaters that are under $100.

New popular pajamas, sweatpants, and other comfortable clothes are also available in the selection, which is why it is easy to take a seasonal must-have and be comfortable during winter.

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale is early— shop the best deals on handbags, shoes and more https://t.co/rF67elerQU pic.twitter.com/3hUGMpVaab — Page Six (@PageSix) November 30, 2025

Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2025 expands deals across accessories, beauty, apparel, shoes, and travel essentials

Cyber Monday includes accessory deals like huggie earrings featured on TODAY and shoes from brands such as Hoka.

Shoppers can also find beauty products from Clinique, Kiehl’s, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more. These items make great stocking stuffers or holiday presents.

Nordstrom highlights how items are selling and urges people to add favorites to their carts without delay. They remind customers to check back often since the list will keep getting updated until Cyber Monday ends.

Nordstrom’s Black Friday offers keep getting noticed as Cyber Monday deals run alongside them, with discounts hitting up to 60% in various categories. Big names like Skims, L.L.Bean, Rothy’s, Ugg, and Solawave are part of the lineup.

The deals include women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, bags, luggage, and plenty more, making it easy to shop for gifts or get ready for upcoming trips.

Nordstrom focuses on essentials and stylish pieces for women, perfect to wear during travel or changing seasons.

The sale features Madewell cardigans, Skims sleepwear, Zella activewear, and discounted wool or cashmere sweaters.

They also carry outerwear by The North Face along with swimwear by Miraclesuit and Agua Bendita.

The Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales give men discounts on athleisure brands such as Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and Nomatic. It is also characterised by more expensive options of Barbour, Peter Millar, Boss, Ralph Lauren, and Frame.

Customers will be able to shop for everyday staples, such as Calvin Klein boxer briefs, Carhartt T-shirts, Johnnie-O sweaters, and Helmut Lang joggers.

The Cyber Monday sale at Nordstrom offers customers numerous promotions on the brands they want until Wednesday, December 3. So, grab your opportunity.