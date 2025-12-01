When will Ulta Beauty Cyber Monday sale end? Dates and more explored

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: The exterior of an ULTA Beauty store photographed on April 19, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Ulta Beauty will start its Cyber Monday sale at 12 a.m. CT on Sunday, November 30, and it will continue until the end of Monday, December 1, 2025. This annual sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of beauty products. It is a great chance to buy holiday gifts or refill your favorite products.

During the Ulta Cyber Monday event, shoppers can find deals of up to 40% off on makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances. The sale features a diverse range of items, from everyday essentials to high-end beauty products. Shoppers can choose from well-known brands such as Urban Decay, Dyson, Clinique, Medicube, TIRTIR, Estée Lauder, Sol de Janeiro, Lancôme, Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, OLAPLEX, IT Cosmetics, Drybar, Kiehl’s, Maybelline, Laura Mercier, TULA, OLEHENRIKSEN, Kylie Cosmetics, Philosophy and several others.

Ulta Cyber Monday 2025 offers extra discounts, gifts and brand-specific deals

Ulta also offers customers some additional discounts on Cyber Monday in addition to regular discounts. Online shoppers who spend at least $50 on high-end products or perfumes can use the code CYBER to save $10 off the fees at checkout. You can receive a complimentary 14-piece beauty bag worth over $90 when you place an order of $90 or more in items. The beauty bag features the samples of such brands as Bare Minerals, Clinique, and Carolina Herrera. Cyber Monday shopping at Ulta is also enhanced by receiving gifts, such as comfy robes, cleansers, or serums, with specified purchases.

Discounts depend on the brand and type of product. K-Beauty items are available at close to 40% off. Estée Lauder and Clinique offer a 30% discount on select products. Urban Decay marks down specific products by up to 50%, while Tarte prices are slashed by about one-third. Popular brands such as Sol de Janeiro and Lancôme provide discounts from 25% to 35%. Tools and devices from brands like T3, Morphe, and IT Cosmetics also offer discounts of 25% to 40%. Some premium items or larger sizes may not be included in these deals.

Ulta Rewards members, especially those at the Diamond and Platinum levels, get early access to special deals and extra discounts. The sale offers a chance to try out new trends in makeup, skincare, and haircare, including Korean beauty items and winter skincare must-haves that help with dry skin.

Cyber Monday 2025 will take place on Monday, December 1, and shoppers can enjoy big discounts, gifts and deals at Ulta Beauty. The Ulta Cyber Monday sale is a necessity for every beauty enthusiast, whether you are shopping for presents to give during the holidays or replenishing your personal favorites.