Who is Drena De Niro? Robert De Niro’s daughter blames internet for son’s tragic death

Drena De Niro attends Netflix's "Zero Day" World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on February 18, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Drena De Niro said that her son's death in 2023 is linked to "what he was doing on the internet," the COVID-19 pandemic and fentanyl. For those unversed, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez died at 19 following an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2023.

In a November 29, 2025, interview with Page Six, his mother recalled the moment she learned of his death, stating,

"I woke up, and I was just physically a mess. I couldn’t concentrate … I was so worked up."

As she decided to lie back down and play calming music, the doorbell rang, and an NYPD officer delivered the tragic news.

"This detective stood there, and the whole world as I knew it collapsed. There’s no salary I can imagine that could make that…you have to do that because you care," she said.

Before he began taking opioids, Drena said that Leandro "liked to smoke weed, he liked to party and have a good time, but he got messed up so fast that I knew something wasn’t right here, and I knew it had something to do with what he was doing on the internet."

"There was a change in him that was so fast," Drena added.

She also shared that Leandro, who had been "talking about rehab" before his death, had been in one for a brief period, which did a "terrible disservice to him."

"That was very sad to me because he wanted help. He knew he was over his head. I don’t think he even knew why. I think he had been exposed to much harder drugs that he didn’t know about," she added.

Born on September 3, 1971, Drena was adopted by Robert De Niro at the age of five, following her mother, Diahnne Abbott and the actor's marriage to him in 1976.

According to her official website, she is an actress, filmmaker, producer and a former DJ. She has also worked as a model, muse and Music Design Consultant for Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani.

Drena has appeared in Great Expectations, Joy and A Star Is Born, and has also directed and produced the 2001 short film documentary Girls and Dolls, which won her an award at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival for Best Directorial Debut in Documentary, per her website.

Drena De Niro reacts to arrests linked to Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez's death

5 Arrested in Connection with 2023 Overdose Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson

Several people are facing drug charges in connection with the July 2023 death of Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, according to the DEA pic.twitter.com/eFAEUpNG0S — IB BRIGHT (@Ibbrightamobi) October 30, 2025

Nearly two years after Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez's death, five alleged drug dealers were arrested for selling drugs that killed three people, including Leandro.

According to Page Six, an alleged drug dealer named Percocet Princess was separately arrested in connection with selling pills that the 19-year-old overdosed on.

Calling the arrests "really strange. It’s so bittersweet because you don’t feel any happier," Drena De Niro said:

"I'm hoping they do get some justice. If you’re going to sell drugs to young people, it doesn’t matter whether you made it, whether you know or didn’t know, you’re taking a chance."

She continued:

"I'm not interested in ruining some 24-year-old’s life."

In 2023, the New York City Chief Medical Examiner determined that Leandro died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.