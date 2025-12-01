How did Roger Rodas know Paul Walker? All we know about race car driver who died alongside Fast and Furious star

Paul Walker attends the "Fast & Furious 5" photocall at Hassler hotel on April 29, 2011 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

November 30 marks the 12th anniversary of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas in 2013. The two were traveling in a red 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, owned and driven by Rodas, when the car spun out of control and crashed in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, according to People magazine.

Rodas and Walker were friends who first met at a race club in California, where Rodas was driving a car previously owned by Walker, according to CNN. The two struck up a close personal and professional relationship. In addition to becoming friends, CNN notes that Rodas, who worked in wealth management as the managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also managed Walker’s portfolio.

The two friends founded a charity named Reach Out Worldwide, according to CNN. ABC News reported that the fatal crash that killed both Walker and Rodas happened after they left a fundraiser they organized to raise aid after a natural disaster struck the Philippines.

More about Roger Rodas

Roger Rodas, who was 38 years old at the time of his death, was originally from El Salvador and was survived by his wife and two children, according to CBS News.

“He was a simple guy," one of Rodas friend said after his death. "He loves cars, he loves to drive. He's such a family person, too. Nothing but love, all from the heart.”

The news outlet also reported that both Rodas and Walker owned another enterprise together, named Always Evolving, which is a car dealership.

In fact, Rodas was the captain of Always Evolving’s racing team, which also boasted of having Walker on its roster as a driver, according to CNN.

After the two friends’ accident, CBS News reported that Rodas and Walker had decided to take a drive in Rodas’ Porsche while attending their fundraiser. Authorities reported that the car lost control due to excessive speed, resulting in a single-car crash.

According to People magazine, the coroner’s report stated that Walker died of "traumatic and thermal” injuries, caused when the car lost control. No evidence of dr*gs or alcohol use was found. The report also noted that the car struck the sidewalk before colliding with trees and a lamppost. It added,

“The force of these collisions caused the vehicle to spin 180 degrees and it continued to travel in an easterly direction.”

Eventually, the car caught fire after hitting more trees.

As per ABC News, both Walker and Rodas died at the scene. Jim Torp, who was familiar with Walker and Rodas, shared that while leaving, the two friends were due to return to the charity event in about five minutes. According to ABC News, Torp cited Rodas’ familiarity with driving fast cars, and while expressing surprise at the accident, said,

“…That's why I am shocked. He's driven cars that's faster than this…”

A few years after Walker and Rodas’ deaths, Walker’s daughter, Meadow, who was then 17 years old, won a $10.1 million settlement from Rodas’ estate, as per CBS News. The teenager’s lawyers argued at the time that partial responsibility for the crash rested on Rodas.