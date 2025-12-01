When will Lululemon Cyber Monday sale end? Dates and more explored

Lululemon logo is seen on the building in Santa Monica, United States on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lululemon's Cyber Monday sale is one of the most popular events during the holiday shopping frenzy. The sale continues through Cyber Monday, December 1, 2025. Since the brand offers discounts throughout the year, this sale receives a lot of attention.

Lululemon hasn’t shared when its Cyber Monday sale will end, but it follows the typical Cyber Week timeline like other big retailers. These deals often last through the Monday after Thanksgiving, and sometimes stick around a bit longer, depending on stock and promotions. Shoppers should act quickly to grab seasonal deals before prices rise or items sell out.

Lululemon launched more deals ahead of Cyber Monday to excite customers eager for short-term discounts. The company updates discounts during big holiday seasons, and Cyber Monday is one of those rare times when a large variety of products sees significant price cuts.

Score lululemon favorites for Cyber Monday: leggings to jackets https://t.co/0tPo6lnflq pic.twitter.com/Ywg7SdVBQL — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2025

Key Cyber Monday deals on Women’s and Men’s Lululemon favorites

This year’s deals span several categories and include many top-tested items. Among the standout pieces for women are markdowns on the Align High-Rise Pant, Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie, Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0, Hotty Hot High-Rise Short and the Like a Cloud Ribbed Bra. Accessories, such as the Curved Crossbody Bag 3L and the popular Everywhere Belt Bag, also appear in discounted sections, reflecting the broader range of this year’s sale.

For men, the Cyber Monday lineup includes reductions on the Commission Slim-Fit Pant, Engineered Warmth Long-Sleeve Crew, Pace Breaker Lined Short, ABC Classic-Fit 5-Pocket Pant, Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt and Soft Jersey Jogger. These items are among Lululemon’s core performance pieces and typically remain strong sellers throughout the year.

The “We Made Too Much” section is packed with popular picks, offering rare access to pieces shoppers typically wait all year to buy. With performance fabrics, smooth textures and adaptable designs, the lineup covers a wide range of preferences. Standout items drawing attention this time include the Everywhere Belt Bag, Define Jacket, ABC Joggers and Wunder Train Leggings.

As Cyber Monday continues, shoppers looking to take advantage of the deals should be aware that they can change quickly. Since the brand hosts only one major sale each year, this sale is one of the rare opportunities to find a wide selection of discounted items. To secure the best deals, place your orders before Cyber Monday ends. The sale will conclude shortly after the busy holiday shopping period.