Who is Alexis Lewis? Age and more about Cory Booker’s wife

Alexis Lewis and Cory Booker (Image via X/@philiplewis)

U.S. Senator Cory Brooker has married Alexis Lewis, 18 years his junior, following their engagement in September 2025.

The couple held two separate wedding ceremonies, the first on November 24 in Newark, N.J. and the second on November 29 in Washington, D.C.

Announcing their wedding in a joint Instagram post, dated November 30, the couple wrote:

"Overflowing with gratitude. We said "I do" in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful," wrote the couple.

The former presidential candidate announced his engagement to Lewis, currently serving as Vice President of Investments at Brasa Capital Management, in another Instagram post back in September.

"Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love. I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!"

Cory continued:

"I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée. We are excited for this journey ahead."

In a June 2025 appearance on The Shade Room, Brooker shared that although Alexis stays out of the public eye, she is a real estate agent.

According to Newsweek, Alexis, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing degree from New York University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, has previously served as an economic policy manager for the Los Angeles Mayor's Office of Economic Development.

"We were fixed up by a friend": Corey Booker opens up about meeting Alexis Lewis

Sen. Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis got married, celebrating in both Newark and D.C. pic.twitter.com/4FknyJeWp0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2025

During his conversation with The Shade Room, Cory Brooker shared that he and Alexis Lewis were set up by a friend and admitted he initially said no to the introduction because of the distance between where they were living.

"We were fixed up by a friend, and I first said no. I was not interested because she lives in LA, and I live in New Jersey and DC," said Booker.

He added:

"Her family grew up in D.C., so it made it a lot easier."

Elsewhere in the podcast, the interviewer asked Cory whether he conducts background checks on women he is dating. In response, he agreed, stating:

"Who goes on a date anymore without doing a full Google search on somebody?" I got everything I could get on her off the internet, I did not employ the FBI in my dating."

However, he acknowledged that Alexis went on their date without looking him up.

"She actually said, 'I didn't search you.' My friends kept on saying, Did you know this about him? She says, 'I want to meet him as he is,'" said Cory.

He also opened up about how dating while being in the public eye is "harder."

"I've gone on a first date with somebody and some photographer in a New York restaurant takes a picture and I'm on Page Six. It definitely is harder, but I feel like this relationship has been great," said Booker.

Cory Brooker's full remarks are present on The Shade Room's official YouTube channel.