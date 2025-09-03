Why is Rosario Dawson trending? Connection with Cory Booker's engagement with Alexis Lewis explained

Cory Booker, Alexis Lewis and Rosario Dawson (Photo: Instagram/@corybooker and @rosariodawson)

Rosario Dawson is trending, hours after her ex-boyfriend and senator Cory Booker announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis. According to The New York Post's September 2, 2025, report, the couple has been dating for one and a half years and has been living together in their residence in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday (September 2, 2025), Cory Booker shared the engagement pictures on his Instagram. The senator proposed on the beach and wrote in the caption that he was looking forward to sharing this journey with Lewis, calling her an "unearned blessing" in his life.

"Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love. I'm thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée," Booker wrote.

Rosario Dawson trended after netizens saw Booker's Instagram post and found a resemblance between the American actress and Alexis Lewis. It is worth noting that Dawson and Booker dated for almost three years before breaking up in 2022.

Internet users claimed that the senator supposedly had a type. Some netizens were seemingly confused as they believed that Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker were still dating.

"So he has a type. He broke up with Rosario Dawson and somehow found Rosario's sister from another mother. Damn," one netizen wrote.

"Is she the Wish version of his last fiancée or am I trippin?" another X user stated.

"She's not as pretty as Rosario, but I definitely see the resemblance. He certainly has a type. I think I'd be too scared to marry someone who looked so much like my ex!" another user wrote.

An insider claimed Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker remained friends after the breakup

According to People Magazine's February 13, 2022, report, Cory Booker met the Men in Black II actress at a political fundraiser in early 2018. Their mutual friend introduced the two.

However, they started dating months later, in October of that year. The two told The Washington Post in an October 17, 2019, interview that when they met for the second time, they ended up talking for hours.

Rosario Dawson told the news outlet that she gave him her number because he was "charming," "confident," and "capable." She also praised his sense of humor.

"He's so charming and so confident and so capable, but it's not like that translates to being some super-smooth kind of guy. That's not his style. What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes," Rosario Dawson said.

In February 2022, an insider close to the senator told People Magazine that the couple broke up. However, Booker and Rosario Dawson supposedly remained friends. The reason behind their separation was never revealed.

In other news, Cory Booker's fiancée, Alexis Lewis, reportedly works at a real estate investment firm. The couple started dating after a mutual friend set them up.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis's marriage.