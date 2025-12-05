Why is Tekashi 6ix9ine headed back to federal prison? Rapper sentenced to three months in jail after new guilty plea

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Tekashi 6ix9ine is seen during the second half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Daniel Hernandez, professionally known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, appeared in federal court on December 5, 2025, where he was sentenced for violating the terms of his supervised release. The MALA hitmaker was charged with possession of cocaine and MDMA and assaulting someone inside a Florida shopping mall.

Tekashi's case was presided over on December 5 by the same judge who had presided over the racketeering trial in 2019. For violating several rules of his supervised release, Tekashi was sentenced to three months in prison and an extra year of supervised release. 6ix9ine addressed the court in an emotional speech, stating that his decision to be a corporate witness in the 2019 trial had earned him a bad reputation in his community.

“How many times do I have to walk away for you guys to see it's a pattern?" Tekashi says in an emotional speech

The 29-year-old rapper narrated incidents where he had been attacked since his testimony in 2019. Tekachi held up photos documenting instances where he’d faced harassment and threats due to his cooperation with the authorities.



According to the rapper, shortly after his release from prison in 2020, he started getting kicked out of restaurants, threatened with fist fights and having a drink thrown at his face at a UFC event in 2021.



Tekashi also mentioned that he got punched in the back of his head after a performance, also noting that he was once thrown out of Foot Locker after being told there was no shoe for a rat.

Coffins have also been left in his yard, and he has been assaulted in the locker room of a gym in Florida.

6ix9ine told the court that he had walked away from different scenarios, but it still wasn’t enough:

"Each scenario, I walked away. How many times do I have to walk away for you guys to see it's a pattern?"

The rapper also said that it was difficult for him to work because "music execs" had "put a blackball where I'm not able to perform."

"I need you to see the facts, and please have mercy," he said to the judge. "I take full responsibility. But mental health is a real thing."

The American rapper asked to serve his sentence in the Metropolitan Detention Centre.