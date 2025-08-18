Who is Ariella La Langosta? Tributes pour in amid reports of 6ix9ine's girlfriend passing away

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ariiela Lalangosta (Photo: Instagram/@6ix9ine and ariiela.lalangosta)

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Ariella La Langosta, passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Various Instagram pages and the rapper himself have confirmed the news.

Details regarding Ariella La Langosta's passing have not been shared by her family members or any other source. Some social media accounts claim that she was returning from work on Sunday when some people shot at her car, reportedly targeting 6ix9ine, who was beside her. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.

6ix9ine's girlfriend, Ariella, worked as a bartender at Ikon New York, a lounge on Sherman Avenue, Manhattan. The lounge's Instagram page uploaded a picture of her on their Instagram stories and shared the news of her passing.

They wrote in Spanish that Ariella La Langosta worked hard and was "full of kindness."

"We just received the sad news about our beloved employee Ariela. We are devastated... Ariela was always an amazing person, full of kindness, and always gave the best care and service to everyone. Rest in peace our working star," the English translation stated.

Tekashi 6ix9ine uploaded videos with Ariella on his Instagram stories.

"There is no heart more beautiful," the rapper wrote.

His stories were reuploaded by the Instagram page @promo809.

Tributes pour in after news of 6ix9ine's girlfriend's passing

Netizens started offering their condolences on Ariella La Langosta's Instagram posts. The influencer has nearly 550,000 followers on her main account and over 9,000 on her second Instagram page. Her last post was uploaded on June 8, 2025.

"Oh my God, I hope it's a lie. I don't believe it, no!!!!" one netizen commented.

"Rest in peace very sad and young to end like this," another internet user wrote.

"Man oh man rest in peace... this is so sad to hear condolences to her family and everyone who loved her," one user added.

Some netizens speculated that the rapper allegedly had something to do with Ariella's death, as they stated that the shooters targeted her because they reportedly could not go after 6ix9ine.

"Really wish this would stop happening, it breaks my heart to constantly hear young people passing away, nobody deserves that, really hope he had nothing to do with it," one user stated.

"Can't get him…they will go for the runner up. Condolences to her family. It’s wicked out here!" another netizen commented.

"That's so sad nobody needs to go thru that ..I know exactly what it's like it's not fun. It'll definitely make u a monster," another user added.

In September 2024, the rapper's other ex-girlfriend, Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that Tekashi allegedly stole money from her, forced her to get plastic surgery, and abused and drugged her.

She's also a musician and goes by her stagename Yailin La Más Viral. She asked for $1 million in damages.

According to Yahoo News's September 22, 2024, report, Tekashi 6ix9ine denied all the accusations and posted s*xually inappropriate photos and videos of her on X. He also claimed that he helped her financially by buying her a penthouse, jewelry, and a car, among other things.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Ariella La Langosta's passing.