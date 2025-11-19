"We fought as warriors": Inside Team Mongolia’s emotional final stand on Physical: Asia

Team Mongolia on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@ochir_ub)

Team Mongolia’s elimination in the finale of Physical: Asia unfolded in a sequence of high-pressure challenges, last-second reversals, and emotional reflections from the athletes who described their journey as one fought “as warriors.”

The team’s final stand came during the Iron Ball Dragging Match and the Wall-Pushing Match, where they pushed Korea to the very edge before ultimately being eliminated from Physical: Asia.

Physical: Asia Finale - Team Mongolia

As the final episode began, Mongolia had advanced to the Final Quest after surviving Castle Conquest.



“We made it to the final round of Physical: Asia. It feels amazing,”



Orkhonbayar said after learning their time of 25 minutes and 15 seconds was enough to surpass Japan.

Before the first challenge, Mongolia’s attitude was confident.



“If it’s our six against their six, then I think our team might have the upper hand here,” Orkhonbayar said.



Enkh-Orgil added,



“Our intentions have always been clear. We’re going to win.”



The Final Quest consisted of three games, beginning with the Wall-Pushing Match.

Mongolia believed the strength-based format fit them well, but they lost the game 2-1 to Korea despite getting an early lead.

Iron Ball Dragging Match: Mongolia refuses to break

As the losing team from Game 1, Mongolia selected the Iron Ball Dragging Match.

In the Iron Ball Dragging match, all the teammates were tied to a heavy load, which they had to resist and get to the flag. The weight gets heavier with each round.

Mongolians believed their strength and body weight advantage might give them the edge.



“It’s a power game,” Dulguun said. “If we managed to win here, we’d also be wearing them down.”



Mongolia’s formation was deliberate. Orkhonbayar explained.



“It’s because I’m the tallest. I could reach the flag first."



They distributed their weight evenly, aiming to move as a solid unit.

The early rounds were manageable — “It wasn’t that heavy,” Enkh-Orgil said — and Mongolia cleared round after round.

But by round four, the challenge intensified.



“This wasn’t just heavy, it felt almost impossible to deal with,” Adiyasuren admitted.



Still, Mongolia pushed through, chanting in unison: “One, two!” After a long struggle, they reached the flag. “Success,” the Master confirmed.

Round five pushed the team to its physical limit.

They fought to stay grounded as the iron dragged them upward.

Khandsuren described it vividly:



“At the end of the day, winning the Iron Ball drag would depend on two things. Better team cooperation and better utilisation of momentum.”



At one point, the team nearly failed. But her teammates refused to let her falter.

After repeated attempts, Mongolia finally reached the flag.

“Success,” the Master said.

It forced a tiebreaker that would decide the entire game.

Mongolia’s final moments in Physical: Asia

In the tiebreaker, Mongolia sprinted to the first plank and fought through exhaustion.



“I planned on using every last ounce of strength,” Enkh-Orgil said.



Khandsuren stumbled early but recovered.



“While everyone else pulled ahead, I tried to quickly fix my position,” she explained.



As both teams advanced neck-and-neck, Mongolia kept chanting, “One, two, three!”

But Korea inched forward and touched its flag first.

The Master stated,



“The winner is Korea.”



“We fought as warriors”: Mongolia’s farewell

After elimination, Orkhonbayar addressed the team and the cameras:



“We made great connections, learned a lot, and got to be a part of an incredible competition.”



Enkh-Orgil added,



“We fought as warriors, bravely, with all our might. That’s all we could hope to accomplish.”



Adiyasuren reflected on her growth:



“In the end, I’ve realised how strong I actually am, and how strong a judoka can be.”



Khandsuren offered a message to viewers:



“More often than not, it’s actually the act of doing something… and the memories you create, that ends up mattering more than getting the result you wanted.”



As the Master confirmed, “Mongolia, you have been eliminated from Physical: Asia,” the team destroyed their torsos, ending their journey with dignity and pride.

