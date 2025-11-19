Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber asks Becky G out on a date

Sasha Farber (Image via Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber recently made headlines after he asked an artist out on a date. The dancing pro was recently sat for a fun chat session with ET, and Sasha mentioned Becky G as his “dream partner”.

Sasha Farber recently fuelled romance rumours with Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, Farber cleared the air as he said that they had known each other for a while and their flirty dance video was not a hard launch about their alleged relationship. The DWTS alum confirmed that he is single and is still looking. As he looked towards the camera, Sasha was all smiles as he said,

“Becky G, if you’re watching right now, call me”

Becky G finally responds to Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber’s date proposal

During an event, E! News asked Becky G about her thoughts on Sasha Farber asking her out on a date and whether she would be up for it. The artist replied,

“If there’s tacos involved, I will go anywhere, I will be honest. I love dancing, and while I have been doing it for a while, I was never trained for ballroom dancing. That would be fun. I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I mean tacos, let’s go.”

The host was quick to advise the dancing pro as she said,

"Sasha, take the tacos out."

In an early interview with E! The Rundown: Sasha Farber was given a choice between returning to the show as a pro or going on a tour with Becky G as one of her dancers.

“If Becky G and I were married, I would come and support her”

Sasha Farber reacts to Emma Slater and Alan Bersten’s PDA filled moments

Sasha Farber shared his reaction after ex-wife Emma Slater celebrated her boyfriend Alan Bersten and Elaine Hendrix making it to Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale. Emma Slater took to social media to celebrate the moment as she wrote,

"My boyfriend is a finalist. Again. What a pure champion. I’m so proud of you @alanbersten," she added. "And im SO PROUD OF YOU @elaine4animals!! I kiss you also btw, congratulations you both, you BOTH deserve it so so much. Team Elaine."

Sasha Farber took to the comment section and congratulated the dancing pair, while Emma thanked him. Sasha Farber was married to Emma for five years and later got divorced in 2023. The dancing pro has made it quite clear that he has no bad blood, even though the two are not together anymore.

“Things don’t always work out in life,” he continued. “There’s no point to ever have any hate toward anyone because what’s the point? So you thank each other for your incredible time you had together—because the time that we did have was amazing—and you move on, and you wish the other person nothing but the best.” “There’s no point of hate, because it would only eat you up inside. So we don’t need that in life, right? Just be present, be happy, and the rest is history.”

Stay tuned for more updates.