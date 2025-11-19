“It’s horrible”; The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby hey candid about TLC Docu-series investigating her church

The Cult of the Real Housewife (Image via TLC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby has finally broken her silence about the investigation of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. The upcoming TLC docu-series will allegedly explore “the allegations behind the headlines, revealing the darker and more unsettling truth about the church.”

The Cult of the Real Housewife will premiere on January 1 from 8-11 p.m. ET on TLC, streaming the next day exclusively on HBO Max and discovery+. As Mary and Robert Cosby Sr are a part of that church, the television personality has opened up about it, saying,

“I think it’s sad and a shame. It’s horrible. That's what I think."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby opens up about the TLC docuseries

When a fan at BravoCon asked about the allegations or the claims made about the church, Mary Cosby denied any such claims and said that they are not true. The first look trailer claims that the docuseries will delve deeper, as stated.

“With claims of spiritual and financial and misconduct circling Cosby and the church, The Cult of the Real Housewifeunpacks the allegations behind the headlines and reveals the darker and more unsettling truth.”

Mary’s grandmother, Dr Rosemary “Redmon” Cosby, had earlier founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in 1968. After her death, Mary assumed the responsibilities of being first lady and evangelist alongside her husband, who is also the church’s bishop. As the teaser says,

"The reality is far more bizarre."

However, Mary Cosby has denied any such allegations, as she said,

“I was taught church should be a place where love always flows. Once people know me — my church members — they know those are false allegations. It’s, like, ridiculous. Clearly I’m not going to get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Come on, no. I believe in my church.”

Did Mary Cosby marry her step-grandfather

The Bravo star Mary Cosby is married to her great-grandfather, but they are not blood-related. Robert Cosby Sr later revealed that his late wife had asked him to remarry someone from her family. He further said,

“She always told me that if anything happened to her, she would want me to marry one of her children.” Following their marriage, Mary’s mother, Rosalind Cazares, told the Salt Lake City Tribune, “It hurts me so bad I’m just sick to my stomach. It takes my strength.”

The upcoming docu-series will dive deeper and will explore “deeply personal and disturbing accounts from family members such as Mary’s sister, Denise Jefferson Odinaka, and Mary’s cousin, Dan Cosby, along with his wife, Kim.” As the network states,

“Featuring access to recordings of controversial sermons delivered by Mary and Robert Cosby Sr., as well as extensive archival from the early days of Faith Temple, The Cult of the Real Housewife pulls back the salacious headlines and social media takes to dive deeper and unpack on the most enduring mysteries at the core of the scandal.”

Stay tuned for more updates.