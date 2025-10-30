The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby shares rare update on her marriage

Mary Cosby (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby gave a rare update about her marriage with Robert Sr. The marriage was described as an arranged marriage, and was also the dying wish of Mary’s grandmother. The RHOSLC alum had earlier explained that her inheritance also depended upon this union.

In an exclusive interview with People, the television personality said that after 27 years together, she and Robert still love each other, while adding further that she has not turned him off, and he still cooks for the family, and he is the family’s rock.

“I see us just getting old together, and I’ll be always standing there."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby gets candid about her marriage

While Robert Cosby Sr. stays away from the limelight, he is one of Mary’s biggest supporters behind the scenes. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Bravo star was asked why viewers do not get to see much of Robert Sr. on the show after five seasons. Mary replied, saying,

“He’s good. He’s a man and they hold grudges,” Mary explained. “But once he gets over his grudge, he’ll be better and he’ll probably show his face. “He loves you,” she said, but he apparently doesn’t “trust” the other producers. “He doesn’t want them to give [Andy] bad press.”

The television personality has talked about her husband’s unwavering support, saying,

“He always knows what to say, and he always knows how to say it,” the Bravolebrity revealed. “Truly, I told him the day before I came here, like, ‘You really know me, and I love that.’ You can be married to someone and have no clue who they are even after 30 years especially when the kids get older and you stop being a mom and you have to be a wife again. You almost have to relearn your husband. But I actually know him.”

The biggest challenge for the pair has been to navigate through their son’s sobriety journey. However, the Bravo star has revealed how she can rely on her husband to do everything he can to help their 22-year-old son. Mary admitted, saying,

“He’s just this solid piece in my life and my son’s life, and we couldn’t do it without him. We could not live life without him.”

Mary Cosby reveals the truth behind her grandmother’s request

Mary Cosby has acknowledged her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby’s, request about Mary taking her place, explaining that in reality, it was a compensation of sorts. Mary Cosby explained

“My grandmother told me, for herself, that she wanted me to take her place. Basically, Robert Sr. was 20 years younger than my grandmother. My grandmother felt like she robbed his youth. So she said, ‘If something ever happens, I want you to marry one of my girls, because I know that they will be loyal to you and treat you good like you treated me.'”

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Tuesdays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.