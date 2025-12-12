"I have a different backstory": RHOSLC's Bronwyn Newport talks about standing apart in the Housewives world

Bronwyn Newport (Image Via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Bronwyn Newport, is the talk of the town. She recently made headlines for suggesting an open relationship with her husband, Todd Bradley, on the show.

Newport joined Bravo’s popular reality show franchise during season 5.

She is married to Tom Bradley, who is 26 years her senior.

In an interview with Vogue on December 11, 2025, Newport discussed how she differs from other housewives.

She stated that she is very “chill” and lacks the lavish energy that makes her stand apart in their world.

Bronwyn said:



“I have a different backstory to some of the women. I was a single mum for a long time. I was not always in a socioeconomic standing to be delusional; ‘I do big things’ would never come out of my mouth.”



RHOSLC's Bronwyn Newport on appearing on the show, loving RuPaul’s Drag Race and having “shared understanding” with the cast members







According to her bio on Bravo, Newport is a fashion historian and archivist.

She completed her degree in art history during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on museum curation, as reported by Vogue.

Bronwyn also shared the story of how she was cast for the show. She remarked that she liked to “dress up” and was moving in “certain social circles.”

This made Bravo notice her and finally cast her when she moved to Salt Lake City.

When asked whether she regretted being on the show, she said:



“ I was kind of excited about it. There was a little naivety. I thought that if I’m just honest, everybody’s going to understand me and get me—that is never the case. But it’s also been a really pleasant journey for me getting to know the women, and getting to know myself. There’s lots I’ve learned from watching myself. I’m a big believer [in] change starts with you first”



Further in the interview, she also talked about how she loves RuPaul’s Drag Race and thought there are many similarities between the two shows.

She said:



“I approach each episode—or at least every event—like a Drag Race contest.”







But she had a lot of good things to say about the ladies and how she and cast members from her show have “shared understanding.”

Browyn said:



“There’s ‘a shared understanding of what it feels like to put yourself out there, in the world, and have people talk about it.’ We understand each other in a way that other people do not. We have had these experiences together.”



Browyn Newport’s discussion about open relationships during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

During the latest season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she grabbed viewers' attention with the topic of open marriage. In episode 9 of season 6, she shared with co-star Whitney the rumours of cheating about her husband, Tom.

She talked about how her husband was looking at “other woman’s photos” on a plane.

Newport stated:



“If it was someone sending him photos and we’d talked about it ahead of time, it wouldn’t bother me … If Todd said to me, ‘I’d like to sleep with other people’ or ‘I’d like us to do it together,’ I would at least try it.”



Tom was later not happy with the interaction between the ladies.

He stated during episode 10:



“Why does it have to be shared with a group of untrustworthy friends?”



He then admitted his mistake and remarked:



“I can always admit when I'm wrong, and I was wrong. But I'm very happy being with you and the relationship we have. What matters is that we talked about it, we resolved it, and we're moving forward.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.