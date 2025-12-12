The Street Fighter 2026 official trailer exhibits an exceptional cast featuring Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, and more

Street Fighter 2026 plants its flag fast, and the first teaser proves the pitch is simple. Put the roster on screen, let the moves do the talking, and let the Street Fighter cast sell the scale. The 45-second reveal debuted at The Game Awards on December 11, 2025, with Andrew Koji’s Ryu, Noah Centineo’s Ken, and Callina Liang’s Chun-Li positioned as the anchor trio.

Jason Momoa appears as Blanka, and Roman Reigns is framed as Akuma, with quick cuts teasing several more fighters in game-accurate silhouettes. The teaser also leans into a classic mini-game nod, including a car-smash beat that signals the movie’s arcade-first approach. Paramount has set Street Fighter 2026 for an October 16, 2026 theatrical release, with Legendary and Capcom producing.

Street Fighter 2026 trailer breakdown: every key shot, move, and game reference

The Street Fighter 2026 teaser plays like a roster roll call, with fast introductions built around posture, costume, and one clean burst of action per character. Ryu and Ken are staged as the franchise’s core, with the footage using their looks and movement to define them before any story details arrive. Chun-Li’s presence is treated as equally central, and the edit uses her as a bridge between the “fighters we know” and the larger ensemble the Street Fighter cast brings to the screen.

One of the clearest “this is Street Fighter” signals lands in the teaser’s over-the-top bonus-stage callback. A car gets demolished in a way that echoes the classic mini-game rhythm, which reads less like realism and more like a direct translation of arcade logic into live action. The tone matches that choice. The footage is bright, stylized, and intentionally game-forward, using quick impacts, bold framing, and recognizable silhouettes to communicate character identity at speed.

The teaser also makes room for crowd-pleasing matchup energy. Cody Rhodes’ Guile gets a standout beat that plays like a “move showcase” moment rather than a plot scene, including a flash kick visual that is staged for instant recognition. Roman Reigns’ Akuma is framed more like an incoming problem than a teammate, with the teaser positioning him as a looming endgame threat for Street Fighter 2026 even in a limited runtime.

Notably, the teaser does not lean on spoken dialogue. It sells momentum through music, crowd reaction, and clean visual punchlines, then leaves the larger narrative to official materials and later marketing. As per the Bertcast # 703 podcast dated November 20, 2025, Cody Rhodes stated,

"I'd never been on wires. Um yeah, cuz I I again wrestler, they're going to think, "Oh, he can do some of this stuff." And then you're like, "Yeah, I don't I don't know. Maybe."

While explaining the physical learning curve behind Guile’s signature movement. Rhodes also said,

“If it’s in that movie, I wanted to get a shot at the flash kick. And I'd watched Vanam do it from the old school Street Fighter.”

What the plot seems to be of Street Fighter 2026:1993, the World Warrior Tournament, and the conspiracy hook

While the teaser focuses on faces and moves, the story spine for Street Fighter 2026 is already outlined through the official premise shared alongside the reveal. The movie is set in 1993 and centers on Ryu and Ken as estranged fighters pulled back toward each other through a new World Warrior Tournament. Chun-Li is positioned as the recruitment engine for that reunion, which gives her an active role that fits the teaser’s “anchor trio” emphasis.

The key hook is that the tournament is not just a spectacle. It is a front for a wider conspiracy, which pushes the story into a collision of personal history and external manipulation. That framing also creates space for the villains to operate at scale, rather than being treated as simple boss fights.

The teaser supports that direction indirectly by treating certain fighters as threats first, then people second, which is a useful shorthand when a movie is juggling a large Street Fighter cast. During the onstage reveal, Comedian Andrew Schulz, portraying Dan Hibiki, said,

“They only care about the money,”

A line that doubled as a quick joke and a reminder that the franchise rivalry energy is still part of the public rollout.

Cast and roles: plus director, studios, filming, and release date

The headline selling point for Street Fighter 2026 is the lineup, and the confirmed roles explain why the teaser can move so quickly. Andrew Koji leads as Ryu, with Noah Centineo as Ken Masters and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. Jason Momoa is set as Blanka, while Roman Reigns plays Akuma, two choices that widen the physical profile of the Street Fighter cast immediately.

The larger roster includes David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, along with additional fighters revealed in the full roll call.

Behind the camera, Street Fighter 2026 is directed by Kitao Sakurai from a script credited to Dalan Musson, with Legendary and Capcom producing and Paramount handling release on October 16, 2026. The project’s scale has been backed by production reporting that places filming in Australia and confirms it wrapped ahead of the teaser’s debut, which aligns with how complete the cast reveal presentation felt at The Game Awards.

Stay tuned for more updates.