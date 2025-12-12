Kyland & Taylor defend their U-turn decisions and call out 'misinterpreted' moments on The Amazing Race 38

Kyland & Taylor from The Amazing Race 38 (Image via Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale are addressing the decisions that defined their run on The Amazing Race 38, including the Express Pass fallout, the season’s most contentious U-Turn vote, and several moments they say fans have “misinterpreted.”

The Big Brother alumni, who finished the season in second place, are now explaining how strategy, communication, and off-camera context shaped the moves viewers saw onscreen.







Inside the U-Turn controversy on The Amazing Race 38

Competing as one of the most recognizable teams on The Amazing Race 38, Kyland and Taylor entered the season with a shared history: an on-again, off-again relationship that preceded their partnership on the Race.

While early episodes highlighted their collaborative strengths, the pair became central figures in the season’s most dramatic strategic conflict — the U-Turn vote that rippled across the cast.

One of their earliest choices, giving their Express Pass to Jas and Jag Bains, became a talking point among fans who questioned whether the move ultimately strengthened their rivals.

In an interview with Parade, Kyland pushed back at that assumption, stating plainly that the pass had no measurable effect on endgame placement. He said,



“If anybody’s watching Amazing Race and sees a place where the Express Pass had any impact in the finale, then you’re going to have to really let any of us know, because it just didn’t. The only time the Express Pass mattered was never!”



Taylor agreed:



“If you are looking from the finish line to, ‘Oh, looking back, do you regret it?’ No, it didn’t do s**t!”



Their decisions at the second U-Turn generated an even stronger reaction from viewers after Taylor, while expressing frustration about male dominance in the vote, ultimately cast her ballot for Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber.

Taylor maintains the moment was not hypocritical, but rather misunderstood without the surrounding context. She said,



“Well, I think the feelings are kind of being misinterpreted. There are so many conversations I had on camera and off camera with Kyland. I felt like at so many opportunities I had to betray what I stand for and what I speak about so much in order to get ahead.”



Taylor emphasized that despite knowing the vote was strategically a burn, it remained emotionally difficult. She said,



“It sucked. It was a s**tty feeling to do, even if I knew that the actual impact did not mean that they were going to get U-Turned.”



The U-Turn deadlock later revealed that Joseph and Adam Abdin had voted against them — a discovery that deeply frustrated Taylor. She recalled,



“It sucked! It sucked in the moment … My real conflict here is that if I were in that position, I never would have done that to him, and he did it to me. And that hurt.”



Communication, teamwork, and misread moments on The Amazing Race 38

Throughout The Amazing Race 38, the pair’s communication was scrutinized by viewers, particularly during tasks involving technique and coordination.

Kyland said many assumptions about his intentions were off-base, especially regarding his direct communication style. He explained,



“I see people literally, they’re having this rhetoric, of like, ‘Oh, Kyland just wants to do it his way.’ I don’t care which way we do it. I want to do it the way that they approve it.”



He also addressed comments about being on the autism spectrum and how those conversations were framed publicly.

“Any diagnosis of anything is an excuse,” he said, clarifying that the Race required precision, not ego. He added that many of the pair’s calm, productive discussions never aired:



“There are situations where people see us being upset, and they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re irritated with each other.’ No, we’re literally having conversations saying, ‘Hey, right now I’m really frustrated.’”



Taylor echoed that the edit left out several key collaborations. She said,



“If you don’t like somebody, just don’t like somebody! But to coach it in this like, ‘Oh, he’s using a diagnosis as an excuse,’ or, ‘Oh, we saw you being annoying on a live feed one time,’ … you can just not like somebody without making excuses.”



Their strongest Race moments — including surviving the U-Turn and nearly winning the final leg — highlighted their growing understanding of each other’s strengths.

Even with their challenges, many castmates commended their communication throughout the competition.

Where Kyland and Taylor stand after The Amazing Race 38

After finishing second to Jas and Jag, the duo walked away without the $1 million prize but with a renewed bond. Kyland said their relationship today remains private:



“We have a lot of conversations ongoing that doesn’t really have to do with the race.”



Taylor expressed one lingering disappointment — that their affectionate, supportive moments did not make the final cut.



“It’s just been kind of disappointing to feel like the warmth and the love that we really showed for each other… wasn’t something really highlighted on the show.”



Still, both said they would race again. Taylor said,



“I love The Amazing Race. I would do it with Kyland a million times over.”



