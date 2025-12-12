Who is Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson and what did she do? Oklahoma Black Lives Matter activist faces up to 20 years in prison over alleged donation fraud

A protester holds up a sign showing a fist and reading 'Black Lives Matter' during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the U.S Embassy on June 05, 2020 in Vienna, Austria. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

This month, a federal grand jury has charged Black Lives Matter activist Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson is the 52-year-old executive director of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City. She was also known as an activist during the movement following George Floyd's death in 2020.

According to reports, she had access to the Black Lives Matter OKC's bank, PayPal, and Cash App accounts since 2016. When the movement went massively popular in 2020, the accounts recieved millions of dollars in online donations.

The grant money from Alliance for Global Justice through the Community Justice Exchange, the Massachusetts Bail Fund, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund was also in the accounts and intended for bail for the protestors arrested while demanding justice for George Floyd.

Prosecutors revealed that BLMOKC received more $5.6 million in funds. The US Department of Justice shared that Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson took approximately $3.15 million from the accounts into her personal bank account.

❗️ BREAKING NEWS: BLM (Black Lives Matter) Official Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, in Oklahoma City Charged with Wire Fraud and Money Laundering pic.twitter.com/Ja5oeNeohh — Bella (@stockbella) December 11, 2025

She deposited the amount from June 2020 to October 2025. The Black Lives Matter activist also filed two false reports to Alliance for Global Justice, claiming the money was supposedly only used for tax-exempt purposes.

According to ABC News' December 11 report, Tashella could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering.

The official website of the US Attorney's Office stated that if convicted, the 52-year-old could be fined $250,000 per count of wire fraud and the same or double the amount of the criminally derived property involved in the transaction."

The executive director of the Black Lives Matter OKC used millions of dollars from the funds to travel to Jamaica

The US Attorney's Office stated that Dickerson traveled to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic with her associates, with the money.

She also spent thousands of dollars on shopping and at least $50,000 on food and grocery deliveries.

Tashella also bought six properties in Oklahoma City and a personal vehicle, which she registered under her name.

Dickerson went live on her Facebook account and said that her attorney advised her not to comment on her charges. However, she clarified that the charges were against her, not the Black Lives Matter OKC.

The activist shared that she began livestreaming to let her family know she was fine.

Tashella then stated that her position and beliefs have not changed, and she supports the liberation of Palestine, Sudan, Haiti, and Cuba.

She also noted that the US should "take its hands off" Venezuela, and said that she would continue to work and make sure the death penalty is abolished.

The Black Lives Matter activist then thanked her friends and family who supported her over the years.

"I cannot make an official comment about what transpired today. I am home. I am safe. I have confidence in our team... A lot of times when people come at you with these types of things... it's evidence that you are doing the work," she said.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Black Lives Matter OKC's executive director.