Tou Thao GiveSendGo raises over $16,000 for Minneapolis police officer to “start over” after serving time in prison for George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 21: Former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao exits the Hennepin County Government Center, after a courthouse appearance, on July 21, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Thao is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tou Thao, a former Minneapolis police officer, got out of prison on Monday, November 3, CBS News reported. Following his release, a GiveSendGo fundraiser also went live seeking financial support from the community. The campaign has already raised over $16,000, with more than 230 donations.

For the uninitiated, the 39-year-old had been serving his sentence at a Kentucky facility after being convicted of charges in connection with George Floyd’s murder in May 2020. Thao and three other police officers were found guilty on multiple counts of federal and state charges after the arrestee died while being restrained by former cop Derek Chauvin.

After Tou Thao’s release, the former police officer reunited with his children after more than three years, according to Alpha News. The outlet had previously spoken with the ex-cop in May 2025, when he was incarcerated. Thoa told Alpha News that he didn’t get to meet his children in prison:

“I’ve missed birthdays, Christmas. I don’t even know how tall they are anymore. Difficult to miss parts of childhood. Never get it back. All because people want to get promotions, publicity and make money.”

When asked why he did not want to meet his kids, Thao told the outlet he didn’t “want them, having that image … that type of trauma.”

Tou Thao's GiveSendGo page shares the pictures of a former police officer reuniting with his kids

Here’s the link to support Tou Thao after his political imprisonment. https://t.co/KNaghZym3j https://t.co/EG8Li8T2za — Minnesota Lady America First🇺🇸 (@BubbyBlu29353) November 13, 2025

After the former Minneapolis police officer met his kids, the pictures also appeared on his GiveSendGo page. The campaign describes Tou Thao’s incarceration as “political imprisonment” and adds:

“Many have asked for a way to donate and show their support. This GiveSendGo was created in response to those heartfelt offers of support. Tou also is thankful for all the letters of encouragement both from home and abroad.”

The description continues:

“What the enemy meant for evil, God used it for good. Providence sent him to a hospital prison. This allowed him to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with many terminally ill inmate patients. God healed many and many entered into eternity to meet their Savior. After 3+ years of having his faith refined and tested, he was reunited with his wife and three children.”

The campaign also acknowledged the “outpouring of love, encouragement, and generosity” that Thao and his family have received.

Tou Thao was convicted of civil rights violations and aiding-and-abetting manslaughter in the George Floyd Case

On May 25, 2020, four Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers attempted to restrain George Floyd, with one of them, Derek Chauvin, kneeling over the detainee’s neck for over nine minutes. The excessive use of force while restraining Floyd led to his death due to asphyxiation, as confirmed by an autopsy report.

MPD terminated the employment of Chauvin and the other three officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao. Three of them were involved in restraining Floyd, as revealed by bodycam footage and recordings from the bystanders. Thao seemingly kept the onlookers away while Floyd was being arrested.

Based on his role, Tou Thao faced the federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to intervene to stop the use of unreasonable force. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison in 2022. In 2023, the ex-MPD cop was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

According to CBS News, Thao is under supervised probation with Anoka County Community Corrections. The outlet reported that the ex-police officer will be on supervised release until June 2027.