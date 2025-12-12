Who played Robin Charles on Chicago Med? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Actress Mekia Cox played Robin Charles on Chicago Med (Photo by Getty Images)

Mekia Cox portrayed Robin Charles on Chicago Med, bringing depth to the complex epidemiologist who navigated medical crises, family tension, and a challenging mental health arc. Cox joined the series in season 2, initially in a recurring role before being promoted to series regular in season 3.

Her performance anchored Robin’s emotional journey, from rebuilding her strained relationship with her father, Dr. Daniel Charles, to confronting a misdiagnosed medical condition that altered the course of her life.

In an interview with One Chicago Center on March 2, 2018, Cox said this about her character,

"Robin is very near and dear to me, and what I went through was somewhat traumatic going through all the scenes on the balcony and it’s like, you know you’re acting but your body doesn’t. It almost thinks it’s real life so going through all those emotions and all that made me have to channel a little more about what it’s like to have this illness."

Offscreen, Cox arrived with an extensive background in acting, having appeared in projects such as Undercovers, Once Upon a Time, and The Rookie.

Her work on Chicago Med stood out for its grounded portrayal of a character balancing scientific expertise with personal struggles.

About Mekia Cox, the actor who played Robin Charles on Chicago Med

Mekia Cox is an American actress and dancer known for her wide-ranging work across television, film, and theatre. She was born on November 18, 1981. She trained in dance and pursued musical theatre at Florida State University.

Cox began her career as a child actor, appearing in Nickelodeon shows. She continued to build her résumé through stage productions, regional theatre, and national tours, including roles in Smokey Joe’s Café, Fame, and Ragtime.

Cox guest-starred on series like CSI: NY, One Tree Hill, and Bones. In 2016, Cox joined Chicago Med as Robin Charles.

She gained wider attention for her roles in Undercovers and the seventh season of Once Upon a Time, where she played Princess Tiana.

In the interview with One Chicago Center, Cox commented on transitioning between the roles, saying,

"It was a lot for me, because at the beginning of the week, I’d be in Vancouver and then half the week I’d have to fly to Chicago. It was a lot of back and forth for me, so eventually it does sort of start to wear on you. Just the fact that I get to do my passion is what keeps me going."

Her feature film work includes Crazy, Stupid, Love and the musical I Kissed a Vampire. Since 2019, she has played Detective Nyla Harper on The Rookie, becoming a fan favorite.

Robin Charles’ role and storyline on the series

Robin Charles arrives in Chicago Med Season 2 as an epidemiologist. She is brought in to investigate a mysterious infection.

Robin quickly proves she is talented and thoughtful. She works with Dr. Ethan Choi, Dr. Natalie Manning, and Dr. Will Halstead.

Her return also complicates things with her father, Dr. Daniel Charles. Their relationship is distant and tense. She keeps him at a safe distance while adjusting to her role at Gaffney. Robin begins dating Dr. Connor Rhodes.

They connect while treating several difficult patients. However, her behavior soon becomes erratic. She hears rats in her apartment. She loses focus. She becomes emotional and scared.

Her symptoms worsen, leading to a psychiatric evaluation. Dr. Charles eventually has her held for her safety. Later, doctors find the true cause of her symptoms. She has a benign mediastinal teratoma and anti-NMDA encephalitis. Surgery removes the tumor. Robin becomes more stable afterward.

In Season 3, Robin returns home. She tries to live normally but struggles with medication side effects. She becomes impulsive. She deals with anxiety and forgetfulness. Her relationship with Rhodes suffers.

After a shoplifting incident, Robin feels ashamed. She believes she is a burden. She decides to leave Chicago. She moves to Minneapolis to stay with her mother and focus on recovery.

Robin returns in Season 4 when her mother seeks treatment at the hospital. She reconnects with Rhodes and her father. She appears again in Season 5 during her mother’s final days. She supports Dr. Charles as he grieves.

Robin later returns in Season 10. She comes to Chicago for her grandmother Margaret’s funeral. She comforts her father. She reveals she stayed in touch with Margaret. Her return shows how far she has come and how her family continues to heal.

Catch Chicago Med on NBC on Wednesdays.