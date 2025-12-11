Chicago Med: 10 most memorable guest appearances at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre

Actress Heather Hedley who played a guest role on Chicago Med. (Photo by Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images)

NBC Network and Peacock’s hit American procedural medical drama Chicago Med first premiered its season 1 on November 23, 2015, and was created by Atli Örvarsson, who is the showrunner.

The show, which has received critical acclaim, has been running for the last decade, and is currently on its 11th season.

The latest season debuted on October 1, 2025. The key storyline and plot arcs of the show focus on the medical staff, doctors, nurses, and other service people working at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency ward, and how they deal with emergencies on the professional front and balance it with their busy personal lives.

Chicago Med has a diverse cast production and has actors and actresses like Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Brian Tee, and Torrey DeVitto as its main protagonists.

Apart from its usual set of cast members, over the duration of 11 long seasons, Chicago Med has also welcomed a variety of actors who have given guest appearances at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Some of them are Sharik Atkins, Heather Hedley, Mekia Cox, and, most recently, Brendan Hines. All of these actors and actresses gave guest appearances on the show, usually over the course of one entire season, and some also returned as recurring stars sparingly over the course of a few episodes.

Details explored on the list of the 10 most memorable actors and actresses who have guest appearances on Chicago Med and came to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center

Over the course of 11 seasons, Chicago Med has had quite a few memorable guest appearances.

Actress Johanna Brady joined the cast of season 8 of the show to play the character of Avery Quinn, who was the daughter of a visiting transplant surgeon at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Avery’s character in season 8 brought out a side of ethical drama, along with dealing with the legalities of the hospital.

Actress Riley Voelkel also gave a memorable guest appearance on season 8 of the show when she played the role of Milena Jo Jovanovic. Jo’s character was shown to be an undercover officer investigating crimes at the hospital. She was also the wife of a doctor there.

Actor Curtiss Cook played the character of Reginald Scott in season 8, who was the father of Doctor Dylan Scott at the hospital, and he added some familial drama to the season.

Actor Sharif Atkins played the role of Joe Thomas on the season 10 episode 2 of Chicago Med . Sharif’s character brought themes of grief to the episode after he found out about his son’s cancer diagnosis.

Actor Nick Gehlfuss played Doctor Will Halstead on season 11 of the show after being a regular character from seasons 1 to 8, and his comeback added a lot of drama to the medical center.

Actress Heather Hedley appeared on season 4 of the show as Gwenn Garrett, who worked as an executive at the hospital dealing with the administration.

Actor Brendan Hines joined Chicago Med in 2025 as Doctor Nicholas Hayes, a guest star.

Actress Torrey DeVitto's appearance on season 11 of the show as Doctor Natalie Manning added a layer of familial drama as she dealt with her personal life.

Actress Mekia Cox played the role of Doctor Robin Charles and added layers to the storyline of Doctor Daniel Charles.

Actress Angela Wong Carbone played Jessa Rinaldi on season 8 of the show and dealt with the ethical issues at the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

