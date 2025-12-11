The Challenge alum Sydney Segel made shocking revelations about Turbo Camkiran at the reunion

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats (Image via MTV)

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats part 2 of the reunion will be airing on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on MTV. The Challenge: Vets & New Threats reunion part one was earlier released on Wednesday, December 10.

One of the highlights of the reunion part one was Sydney Segel making a few surprising revelations about Turbo, claiming that he would ignore her just because she spoke to Theo, or made some tea for Yeremi. While Turbo also tried to diss Theo for not being a champ himself, Theo soon responded by saying,

"My son and my girl beat you, so I'm happy. That's all that matters."

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats reunion part one: Turbo defends his actions

The reunion did not go as smoothly as planned as Sydney admitted that she agreed to treat Turbo like an "alpha" because she thought it would make him happy and would allow their partnership to succeed. However, it soon became a bit too concerning.

He went on to blame the issue on their different cultural upbringings, and further claimed that Sydney “always said something wrong while talking to others so he didn't want her talking to anyone.” Turbo defended his actions as he pointed out that it was all a "misunderstanding," but soon said,

"First of all, I'm always alpha, no matter what. This is my style, if you don’t like it, this is your problem."

Turbo also shocked everyone at the reunion as he admitted that he “accidentally on purpose was the reason Gabe staked the claim on Nany.” Turbo pointed out that it was a mere language mishap, as he supposedly asked Gabe to stake a claim on Nany but he actually meant to say to stake a claim on someone in Nany's alliance. Gabe said, while denying that it was because he thought Justin would be easy to beat,

“That's literally the only thinking behind why I chose Justin [Hinsley].”

Turbo admitted that he does not recall anything about getting airlifted off the mountain. However, he thanked "all the cameramen, production team members, and medical staff" who all carried him down to the helicopter after he got hypothermia at the end of the final.

Sydney reveals that Turbo was not letting her call her boyfriend

Sydney went on to surprise fellow cast members as she revealed that Turbo was not even allowing her to make any phone calls home to her boyfriend. Turbo seemingly responded by defending his actions as he pointed out that calling home would make her "crying like a p---y and want to go home."

He also further claimed that he did not force Sydney not call home, and that she can make her own decision. However, Turbo admitted that he recently learned that not everyone was approaching the game as intensely as he was and that others needed to "socialize."

Sydney also weighed in saying that “some of it can be a cultural nuance” and admitted that she actually does not regret “locking in with Turbo as a partner.”

Stay tuned for more updates.