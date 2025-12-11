What happened before the fall break in 9-1-1 season 9? A quick throwback before the series returns

9-1-1 season 9 © ABC

9-1-1 season 9's fall finale, episode 6, titled "Family History," aired on November 13, 2025. The show will come back with new episodes on Thursday, January 8, 2026, on ABC. The break lasts through the holidays. Episode 7 will start the second half of the season. Before the break, the season started with a four-part space emergency. It was about what happened after Bobby died, and it brought big changes to the 118 team, both personally and professionally.



The first half of 9-1-1 season 9 built up important character arcs. The six episodes were about grief, new beginnings, and changing jobs. In the premiere, Athena and Hen went into space after a strange rescue and a time of deep personal struggle for Athena after Bobby's sacrifice. The next three episodes were about the dangerous space mission and how it affected the 118 team on Earth.



After the space emergency, the season focused on other people. After his grandmother died unexpectedly, Eddie thought about his spiritual life again. Chimney was officially made Captain of the 118. Hen's story changed to talk about health problems.

9-1-1 season 9: What happened before the fall break? A quick throwback before the series returns

A six-month time jump after Bobby's death changed the main characters in the first six episodes of 9-1-1 season 9. A massive four-part emergency launched Athena and Hen into orbit to start the season. Later episodes focused on characters grieving and taking on new professional responsibilities. Chimney became Captain permanently. Eddie struggled with faith after a major family loss. The season revisited Athena's past and created a Buck-Harry mentor-mentee relationship.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 1: Athena's Grief, Harry's Drop-Out, and the Space Opportunity

Athena grieved extensively six months after Bobby's death. Work consumed her, causing conflict with her kids. Harry had dropped out of high school, she learned. Due to an FBI sting, Athena missed Bobby's firehouse plaque dedication. The 118 saved billionaire Tripp Houser from a humpback. Tripp offered the LAPD a large donation if Hen participated in his space launch and brought a guest. The invitation was declined by Karen. Athena, feeling life was slipping away, joined Hen on the space flight and prepared for launch by episode's end.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 2: Debris Strike, Hospital Malfunction, and The Space Fire

The space shuttle launch was going well until satellite debris hit the capsule. This put Athena, Hen, and the rest of the crew in a lot of danger. Things inside the space capsule got worse very quickly, and there was a fire. The 118 team responded to a number of emergencies where technology went wrong on Earth. These included a self-driving car that went out of control and a dangerous problem at a hospital. Harry started to ride along with the 118 because he was very upset about his mom's trip. Buck gave him help. At last, Karen at mission control got in touch with the space capsule that was broken.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 3: Trapped in Space, Subway Amputation, and Grounded Emergencies

The crew extinguished the fire in the four-part space emergency. They extinguished the fire but lost their ability to return to Earth. They made limited contact with Earth. Athena's isolation was highlighted when Hen called her wife Karen. Interim captain Chimney made a crucial subway collapse rescue decision. On-site leg amputation was necessary to save Lori, a trapped woman. This difficult choice made Chimney doubt his ability to succeed Bobby as Captain. Harry continued his ride-along, and May, Mara, and Denny set up a firehouse medical triage.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 4: Athena's Space Walk, Grief Flashbacks, and the Path to Michael

This episode ended the space emergency. Athena risked her life by spacewalking to fix the escape pod after her air pack broke. Flashbacks showed Athena's police career eight years after her fiancé Emmett's death. Officer McCluskey, her partner, advised her to move on before being killed on the job. In space, present-day Athena advised her past self on finding life and joy after loss. Athena was remotely rescued by Hen. The younger Athena met Michael Grant after following McCluskey's final advice.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 5: Eddie Reexamines Faith, Halloween Emergency, and Loss of Abuela

In this Halloween-themed episode that came out late, Eddie deals with his grief over Bobby's death by thinking about his faith again. Abuela, his grandmother, and Pepa, his aunt, were there and supported his search for meaning. Abuela's sudden, heartbreaking death at the end of the episode was the high point. The 118 team rushed to help in an emergency that was a strange case of exorcism. The episode ended during a moving celebration of Día de Muertos. Eddie and Christopher honored Abuela and the other people they loved and lost, showing that they loved and grieved for the same people.

9-1-1 season 9 Episode 6: Athena's Cyber Case, Chimney's Captaincy, and Hen's Hidden Symptoms

Athena looked into a case of severe cyberbullying that led a teenager to overdose. This gave her and May the chance to talk about May's previous suicide attempt. Harry asked Buck for help training for the firefighter academy exam in secret, which changed their relationship. Chimney took the job as permanent Captain of the 118, even though he was worried about how the team would feel about him replacing Bobby. Finally, Hen had a bad fall after going to a health spa. This made her worry about the symptoms of a genetic disorder, which became a major plot point in the ninth season of 9-1-1.

The second half of 9-1-1 season 9 returns on Thursday, January 8, 2026, on ABC. Episode 7 will continue the storylines established in the fall finale.