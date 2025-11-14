9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 recap: Hen’s collapse triggers a shocking medical mystery

Chimney (Image via Instagram / 911onabc)

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6, titled “Family History,” aired on Thursday, November 13, 2025. It served as an intense fall finale that pushed many characters to their emotional and physical limits.

The episode brought major moments for Hen, Chimney, Buck and Athena and set up big consequences for the midseason return in January.

The main focus of the episode was Hen’s worrying medical problems. What first looked like an allergic reaction grew into fatigue, tremors and even a sudden collapse.

These moments made it clear that something more serious was happening.

Her worsening symptoms added tension to an episode already filled with personal struggles and major turning points.

Chimney also faced one of the biggest choices of his life. Buck stepped into a mentor role with Harry and surprised himself with how well he handled it. Athena worked a painful case that reminded her of her own family’s past.

Episode 6 delivered strong emotion, heavy twists and a major cliffhanger that left fans eager for the show to return.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6: Hen’s medical mystery intensifies

The episode put Hen at the center of a troubling storyline that grew more serious as the hour went on.

It started with what seemed like a small rash after the 118 handled the rope accident, but her symptoms got worse fast.

She later felt a tremor during an emergency at a spa and tried to brush it off as stress or allergies.

The tremor was clear though, and the doctor noticed it right away, even if Hen refused to pay attention.

Hen’s need to stay in control began to fade when she called her mother in private to ask about the family’s medical history. That call showed how scared she was.

Things became even more alarming when she suddenly collapsed at home and woke up only after dark. Instead of getting help, Hen hid her symptoms and kept the truth from Karen because she did not want to worry her.

By the end of the episode, Hen decided she needed answers. She planned to get a CT scan at the same spa and pay in cash so no one would find out.

The episode ended without a diagnosis, leaving her future unknown and setting up a major storyline for the show’s return in January.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6: Chimney’s leadership turning point

One of the biggest storylines in episode 6 followed Chimney as he moved toward becoming the permanent Captain of the 118. At first, he thought his job was to help find someone else for the role.

But as he took charge during calls, encouraged the team and handled tough moments, he slowly saw what everyone else already knew. He was the right person to lead.

Maddie supported him through the whole episode. She believed the 118 would welcome him as captain because he was family.

Chimney hesitated because he respected Bobby’s legacy and did not want to disappoint anyone.

His turning point came during the spa emergency when he had to make the hard decision to stop resuscitation even though Hen wanted to keep going.

That moment showed he could make painful choices with care and strength.

Buck was the first to learn the truth when he ran into the fire chief by accident. The episode ended with Chimney officially accepting the captain job.

His parents were there to watch the ceremony, and the team gave him a special watch engraved with the message “The 118 is not just a number. It’s us.”

Other highlights of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6

Episode 6 also brought important moments for Buck, Harry, Athena and May. Buck’s story had a warm tone as he helped Harry prepare for his fire academy interview.

What started as basic training soon became a real bond between them.

Buck proved he could mentor someone with the same heart and drive that Bobby once saw in him. When Harry failed because of his juvenile record, Buck refused to let him quit.

He came up with a messy but clever plan to get Harry in front of the fire chief, which gave Harry another chance to join the LAFD.

Athena handled one of the most emotional cases of the season. A teen girl tried to take her own life after receiving thousands of bullying texts. Athena’s investigation revealed something shocking.

The messages came from the girl’s own mother. This discovery brought back Athena’s memories of May’s suicide attempt and led to a honest and emotional talk between them.

The episode also showed growth for May, who reconnected with Athena in ways they had avoided for years.

By the end of the hour, Harry and the bullied teen had new chances, Chimney stepped into his new role as captain and Hen faced the scariest unknown of her life.

Fans can watch the new episodes of 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC and Hulu.

