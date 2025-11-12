9-1-1 season 9 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 season 9 airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@911onabc)

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6, titled “Family History,” serves as the show’s fall finale, airing on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The upcoming episode places Hen (Aisha Hinds) at the center of the action as the 118 responds to a medical emergency at a doctor’s office that appears more like a spa.

The routine call quickly turns alarming when Hen experiences a noticeable hand tremor and later collapses at home. This raises serious concerns about her health.

Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Bassett) faces a call that forces her to revisit a painful part of her past.

9-1-1’s fall finale promises high-stakes drama before the series returns from its winter break on January 8, 2026.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 airs on Thursday

The 9-1-1 season 9 fall finale, titled “Family History,” airs on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The episode marks an intense midseason moment for the long-running procedural as the 118 faces another emotional emergency, this time centered on Hen.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6

Viewers can watch 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 live on ABC during its scheduled broadcast. Fans can catch the episode live through their local cable provider or via live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.

For those who miss the live airing, the episode will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. The streaming platform offers all previous episodes of 9-1-1, making it easy for fans to catch up before the fall finale.

Additionally, digital purchase options are typically available on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, ensuring fans can access the latest episode on their preferred platform.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 focuses on Hen as the 118 responds to an emergency. The doctor’s office where they go looks more like a spa.

The team is unable to save a patient. It leads to tension when Hen argues with the doctor over who can call the time of death.

During the call, Hen’s hand begins to tremble. This hints that she might have some medical issue. Later, she collapses at home.

Meanwhile, Athena also answers a distress call. It forces her to come face to face with painful memories from her past.

The episode continues to explore how each member copes with recent losses, including Bobby’s death.

With Hen’s condition raising questions about her future, the fall finale promises another intense and emotional turning point for the team.

A brief recap of episode 5 before 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 arrives

9-1-1 season 9 episode 5, titled “Día de los Muertos,” blends Halloween and Día de Muertos themes but centers largely on grief and remembrance.

The episode opens with Eddie quietly reconnecting with his Catholic faith, attending a more inclusive church with his grandmother, Isabel.

Their conversation about faith and love gives Eddie comfort, but the storyline takes a tragic turn when Isabel dies suddenly later in the episode.

Meanwhile, Buck settles into his new home after several months and becomes convinced that Bobby is sending him signs from beyond the grave when he finds the secret ingredient for Bobby’s snickerdoodle recipe on his counter.

However, he later discovers that the supposed signs are happening because the house’s previous tenant is secretly living there.

Buck reacts with anger, but then shows compassion when he realizes the man is struggling with alcoholism, a nod to Bobby’s legacy.

Elsewhere, Harry continues exploring his interest in firefighting. He moves back in with Athena and surprises her by dressing in Bobby’s turnouts for Halloween.

After initial anger, Athena and Harry reconcile, sharing a moment of understanding about honoring Bobby’s influence.

The 118 responds to a series of strange emergency calls that include a man believing he is dead and a shocking teen girl having an exorcism performed on her by her own community.

These experiences significantly rattle Eddie's revived faith, further plunging him into grief after Isabel's death. The episode ends with Eddie and his son, Christopher, making an ofrenda for Isabel, Shannon, and Bobby as a way to remember and let go.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC on Thursdays.