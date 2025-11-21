Why was there no new episode of 9-1-1 season 9 this week? Everything to know

9-1-1 season 9 © ABC

9-1-1 Season 9 is on a break this week, and the reason is straightforward. The ABC hit drama aired its midseason finale on November 13, 2025. This means the show is currently on its official midseason hiatus. Fans will have to wait for the procedural's return after the holiday season. The network follows a standard broadcast schedule that includes this type of break.

The current season of the show has been full of big plot twists. It's still tough for the 118 team because their captain, Bobby Nash, died last season. Howard "Chimney" Han is now the new chief of the fire station. John Grant, Athena's son, now wants to become a firefighter. At the same time, Hen Wilson is having a hard time with her PTSD from earlier this season.

Viewers are eager for new episodes to see these storylines continue.

Reason for the Absence of a New Episode for 9-1-1 season 9

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, there were no new episodes of 9-1-1 season 9. Since it's midseason break, the show won't be airing this week. As the season's finale, the last episode aired on November 13, 2025. Through the holidays, the network takes a break. Unlike most networks, ABC started its broadcast year earlier.

For both 9-1-1 and its new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, this break remains intact. These are the official midseason breaks for both shows. Unfortunately, there won't be any new episodes of 9-1-1 season 9 for a while. Readers who were looking forward to seeing what happened next with the 118 team will have to wait. When promoting the fall finale, the show's social media team hinted at this break. Another break is happening for other scripted shows on the network right now.

These two popular shows keep Ryan Murphy very visible on network TV. Original show 9-1-1 started on Fox and then moved to ABC. Moving to a bigger network helped the show do well. Additionally, the new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville is also airing during the 2025–2026 TV season. After the main show's success, the creative team quickly started the Tennessee-based spinoff. With its high-stakes drama, the 9-1-1 universe continues to keep viewers interested.

When does the Show Return?

The mandatory pause will last until the holidays are over. The good news is that both shows are definitely coming back. On January 8, 2026, new episodes of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville will air at their regular times. The network hasn't yet given out the episode titles or full summaries for the shows that are coming back.

9-1-1 season 9 recap

The ninth season of 9-1-1 starts with a big space emergency that takes up most of the first half of the season. In four episodes, Hen and Athena are stuck in space and have to work to get back to Earth while a dangerous geomagnetic storm is going on. This serious emergency takes priority over the personal lives of the other first responders.

Captain Bobby Nash's death off-screen is what the season is all about. These main characters are dealing with grief, which is what most of the personal side stories are about. Strange things have happened, like Eddie's grandmother dying and Hen getting sick all of a sudden for no clear reason.

Having dropped out of high school and feeling lost, he finds a calling in firefighting by accident, thanks to the 118 crew. He starts training with Buck and tries to win Athena's approval. In the midseason finale, he faces his criminal record and forgives himself, reaffirming his decision to join the academy. This story fills the void Bobby's absence caused.

9-1-1 season 9 episodes are available to stream on ABC.