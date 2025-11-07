Who was Jim Trumbull? Everything to know about the tribute in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5

9-1-1 paid tribute to Jimm Trumbull in season 9 episode 5 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © ABC]

November 6, 2025, aired 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5, ending with a tribute card that honored Jim Trumbull. While the show’s fans already knew that the four-part storyline featuring the team’s first emergency was a tribute to Charles Minear Sr., showrunner Tim Minear’s late father, Trumbull’s name might have been a surprise.

However, some longtime 9-1-1 viewers may have recognized the name from previous credits of the show and its first spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Jim Trumbull, who worked as a crew member and an executive producers’ assistant, has been credited for his work since 2017 as per IMDb.

His credits include a few movies including Power Rangers and Dirty Dancing, and numerous television show episodes.

According to IMDb, Trumbull was involved in 10 episodes of 2022’s American Horror Story as an assistant to producers.

His named appeared as an assistant to executive producers in 22 episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star and in 30 episodes of 9-1-1.

While not much is known about Trumbull’s demise, the honor for him named in an end card expresses the special admiration that the ABC procedural drama team holds for him. As mentioned before, the episode that paid tribute to Jim Trumbull was special since it honored many others including Tim Minear’s father, and Peter Krause’s character, Bobby.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 5: What happened in the storyline?

Titled Día de los Muertos, the plot of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 revolved around loss with a tribute to deceased captain Bobby Nash. It also suggested a delayed Halloween episode.

On one hand, Eddie was shown trying to reconnect to his faith, partly due to Bobby.

As such, he accepts his abuela’s offer to attend the mass. However, he refused to take Christopher so as not to force religion on the latter.

After he discussed Bobby’s passing and not feeling God, his grandmother, abuela Isabel, advised him to focus on the love in his life. Abuela passed away in her sleep the same night.

Eddie prayed with his aunt as they waited to pick up the body. Later, Eddie and Christopher remembered all the people they lost while celebrating Día de los Muertos together.

Elsewhere, in his new home, Buck wanted to pay tribute to Bobby by making the latter’s signature snickerdoodles. However, the attempt failed as he could not find the cream of tartar essential in the recipe.

Meanwhile, Maddie heard squirrels in the attic and joked about ghosts. Later, Buck found the cream of tartar in his kitchen at night wondering about Bobby’s spirit.

However, when Buck and Ravi discovered the house’s former tenant in the attic, things fell into place. While Buck shrugged off his Bobby’s spooky vibes, he wanted to continue Bobby’s spirit by taking the tenant to an AA meeting.

Bobby’s presence was felt in Athena’s home as well in the fifth episode of 9-1-1 season 9. While she tried to wrap Harry’s decision to join LAFD around her head, the latter dropped dressed in Bobby’s overalls claiming to have taken it for his Halloween costume. Athena chastised her son for calling it a costume.

She admitted to liking the fact that Bobby inspired Harry but she claimed that this was not Harry’s path. In reply, Harry assured his mother that she was his inspiration to be a first responder.

With that the episode honored Bobby Nash, besides paying tribute to Charles Minear Sr. in the four-episode plot, and Jim Trumbull in the end credit card.

Continue watching 9-1-1 season 9 as new episodes arrive every Thursday on ABC.