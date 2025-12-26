When does the Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story drop on Netflix? Details analyzed

Image sourced via YouTube @Netflix

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is a true crime documentary that reveals the twisted and manipulative abuse. The story is centered around Jodi Hildebrandt, a former therapist from Utah. The documentary depicts the investigation of Jodi as she exerts extreme control and pushes the mentorship to the extent that it becomes inhuman. The filmography also exhibits the apprehension of Jodi Hildebrandt in 2023.

The crime documentary is directed by Skye Borgman. It mainly focuses on the sheer misuse of trust, which Jodi weaponized and used against the client and their kids. It also reveals the infamous 'life coaching' program called 'ConneXions'.

Release date for Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is all set to release on December 30, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

The true story behind Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is based on a real-life criminal case, which includes Jodi Hildebrandt and the YouTuber Franke. Franke's 12-year-old boy was somehow released from the detention through the window and rescued by a neighbor. The boy was in dire condition as he looked all skin and bones. There was duct tape wrapped around his wrist and ankle.

The former therapist teamed up with the YouTuber through the program called Connexions. It was supposed to be a life coaching program. The therapist used her psychological skills to manipulate the mother, Franke, to assert aggravated abuse and misconduct. On August 30, 2023, police arrested Hildebrandt and Franke from Ivins.

Both women were charged with 'aggravated child abuse' for treating the children with physical torture and immense abuse. The licensed therapist was accused of using her influential skills to manipulate clients. In February 2024, both pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse, and they will have to serve a maximum of 30 years under Utah law.

What is Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story explores the heinous true crime against the children of Ruby Franke, in which Franke was also involved. Firstly, Hildebrandt influenced Ruby Franke to follow her cult-like thoughts and use the methods as well to do parenting. Jodi used her life coaching program called ConneXions to primarily isolate Ruby from her husband and children. As the story progresses, it shows the claims by family members that both women were 'uncomfortably intimate'.

The hidden agenda of Jodi gradually led the strict parenting to a concentration camp-like environment. Influenced by Jodi, Franke also started believing in the methods of 'repentance.' She started having a strong belief that her children were possessed by evil souls, and they must undergo an extreme punishment of repentance. Jodi and Franke started all kinds of detentions with ropes and duct tape, making children undergo a series of misdirected abuse.

After a thorough investigation, authorities found out this was not the first time Heldebrandt had done something like that. There were numerous cases from former clients who had reported psychological control and weaponized therapy. The story depicts the event from August 30, 2023, when Ruby's elder son escaped from the house through the window. The boy was discovered by the neighbor in an emaciated condition, wrapped with duct tape and with bruised wrists. This led to the discovery of long-running abuse.

The revelation results in the discovery of another 10-year-old girl in the same condition as the boy. Both women got arrested in 2024, and both were imprisoned for up to 30 years.

