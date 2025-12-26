Did 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Dylan Yeandle participate on Australia’s Got Talent? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Dylan Yeadle is not a stranger to reality television. The TLC star had earlier participated and even reached the finale of Australia’s Got Talent. In 2024, the television personality posted a video of his 2011 audition, in which followers could see him stripping, dancing, and singing for the judges.

His other acting stints include a few American movies/TV shows with the Las Vegas group, known as Thunder From Down Under. Not only that, but a longtime fan even recalled the performer’s time on the show. As one commenter wrote,

“I remember watching this. I was obsessed; the acts just kept getting better.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Pattiya admits to missing her former work

As Pattiya and Dylan enjoy a night out, the pair soon start discussing their past work, and Pattiya admits that she would like to go back to the States and work till she can pay off the debt.

“I want to go to the States, only for like six months and dance that debt off. Then you don't have to pay that off. I get that he doesn't like me being around her men. But it's just a job. The money is fantastic. And if I am being honest, after being here, sometimes I miss it.”

Pattiya and Dylan have been living together in Las Vegas for about seven years, but Dylan had to move back to Australia for the visa stuff, and as the pair were in a long-distance relationship, Pattiya moved back to Texas.

However, Pattiya eventually quit her job as an exotic dancer to be with Dylan in Tasmania. She later announced her departure from work, saying,

“I’m hanging up my cowgirl hat to move across the world to be with my boyfriend Dylan.”

Dylan admits to feeling uncomfortable about Pattiya going back to work

Dylan talks about how he is not willing for Pattiya to go back to her former profession, as he expressed her concerns in the confessional clip.

“I don't dance in a champagne room with just me and another person. It bothers me a little bit. Makes me look like a hypocrite, I think it's a bit different in a way. Pattiya finds a guy and takes him back to a VIP room. I don't like the idea of Pattiya going back to dancing. Feels like an excuse to leave Tasmania. Maybe Pattiya is not going to change.”

The pair had earlier talked about Pattiya’s spending issues and that she should be careful with her finances due to her debt. Dylan had expressed his hesitation about commitment as he told Pattiya,

““You’re worried about that? Why don’t you worry about $20,000 debt that you have?” Naturally, Pattiya fired back, “You got me into it. I’ve already told you that. It's hard to commit to you if you can't commit to us being together. Sometimes I feel like you're addicted to that lifestyle, that easy, fast money.”

Stay tuned for more updates.