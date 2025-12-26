Canada’s Drag Race: Eboni La’Belle wins big in lip sync slay-off in episode 6

Canada's Drag Race season 6 (Image via Instagram)

Canada's Drag Race season 6 episode 6 premiered on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on Crave for Canada viewers and on WOW Presents Plus for the international audience (including the U.S).

The episode delivered one of the most dramatic, high-stakes episodes of the season so far, with a full-scale Lip Sync Slay-Off Extravaganza, a major cash win, and ending with a double elimination that sent shockwaves through the competition.

Eboni La’Belle dominated the stage, earning the title of Lip Sync Assassin of the season and walking away with a $5,000 prize, while two queens, Mya Foxx and Velma Jones, were asked to sashay away.

The official description by Crave of episode 6 of Canada's Drag Race, titled "Slayoffs," is:

The lip-syncing tournament Slayoffs are back, and the queens battle for the title of being this season’s lip sync assassin.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Canada’s Drag Race Season 6, featuring a lip sync slay-off

With eight queens remaining, host Brooke Lynn Hytes announced that episode 6 of Canada's Drag Race season 6 would feature the third edition of the Lip Sync Slay-Off, a performance-heavy challenge designed to test stamina, versatility, and pure star power.

The rules were simple but ruthless: lose your first lip sync, and you automatically landed in the bottom with your fate on the line.

The queens faced off in multiple elimination rounds, each set to an iconic Canadian pop hit. Brooke announced:

“Tonight, one of you will be named our Lip Sync Assassin of the Season. And two, yes, two queens will sashay away. There will be three rounds. If you win your first lip sync, you will advance. But if you lose, you will automatically land in the bottom and may be up for elimination. You may all step to the back of the stage. Let your lip syncs be legendary, and may your wigs stay on.”

Round One matchups included:

Saltina Shaker vs. Mya Foxx – “Shut Up and Kiss Me” by Fefe Dobson

Winner: Saltina Shaker

Sami Landri vs. PM – “I’m Alive” by Céline Dion

Winner: Sami Landri

Eboni La’Belle vs. Van Goth – “Feel Good” by Charlotte Cardin

Winner: Eboni La’Belle

Karamilk vs. Velma Jones – “It’s OK I’m OK” by Tate McRae

Winner: Karamilk

As the rounds progressed, Eboni La’Belle continued to outperform, eventually battling Saltina Shaker in the final round to “U + Ur Hand” by P!nk. With commanding stage presence and undeniable confidence, Eboni claimed the final win and was named Lip Sync Assassin of the Season.

Eboni La’Belle not only won the Slay-Off but also took home $5,000, courtesy of The Men’s Room and The Drink. Saltina Shaker finished as the runner-up, while Karamilk and Sami Landri received high placements for their performances.

However, the episode wasn’t all celebration. After the dust settled,

Bottom four: Mya Foxx, PM, Van Goth, and Velma Jones

Golden Beaver: Van Goth (saved from elimination)

That left Mya Foxx, PM, and Velma Jones facing the final lip sync to “Sweet Surrender” by Sarah McLachlan.

In a rare and emotional moment, Brooke Lynn Hytes announced a double elimination.

Mya Foxx and Velma Jones were both asked to sashay away, ending their journeys in Episode 6.

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 premiered on November 20, 2025, airing on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the series followed 12 drag queens competing to become Canada's Next Drag Superstar through challenges demonstrating their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

The judging panel this season includes Traci Melchor, Carson Kressley, Hollywood Jade, Sarain Fox, apart from Brooke Lynn Hytes, who also acts as a judge, in addition to hosting duties.

Stay tuned for more updates.