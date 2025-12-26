Who has been eliminated so far in Canada's Drag Race season 6? Details explored

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: RuPaul Charles at RuPaul's DragCon UK presented by World Of Wonder at Olympia London on January 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions)

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 has already seen multiple queens leave the competition as the season progresses.

As of Episode 5, the contestants eliminated include Paolo Perfección, Star Doll, Hazel and Dulce.

Each elimination followed the standard process of the show, which considers performance in maxi challenges, runway presentations and Lip Sync for Your Life battles.

The Golden Beaver, awarded to maxi-challenge winners, has also influenced who stays or goes by saving one of the bottom queens.

These early eliminations have shaped the competition, leaving eight queens remaining as they continue to compete in the season’s challenges and runway presentations.

Meet the Queens who have been eliminated so far in Canada's Drag Race season 6

Episode 2: Paolo Perfección

The first elimination of Season 6 occurred in Episode 2. The queens participated in a cruise line commercial challenge, performing in teams.

Paolo Perfección was part of a group that struggled during the challenge, and the bottom three queens were Paolo, Sami Landri, and Hazel.

Saltina Shaker, as the winner of the maxi-challenge, used the Golden Beaver to save Hazel. This left Paolo and Sami to compete in the Lip Sync for Your Life.

Following the performance, Paolo was eliminated from the competition.

Her elimination marked the first use of the Golden Beaver mechanic in the season, which allowed a maxi-challenge winner to save one of the bottom queens.

Episode 3: Star Doll

Episode 3 featured a choice-based challenge where queens had to select between the Snatch Game and a design challenge. Star Doll participated in the design challenge.

The top performers for the episode were Van Goth for the design challenge and Mya Foxx for Snatch Game. The bottom queens included Star Doll, Karamilk, Velma Jones and PM.

Golden Beaver saves were used by Van and Mya to protect select queens, but Star Doll was not among them. Star Doll then competed in the Lip Sync for Your Life against Karamilk and was eliminated.

This episode also highlighted the first instance of the double Golden Beaver save, which influenced the strategic dynamics among the queens.

Episode 4: Hazel

Episode 4 featured the Reading Battles challenge, where queens performed roasts in front of a live audience. Alyssa Edwards returned as a guest judge and provided coaching for the challenge.

The bottom three queens were Hazel, PM, and Dulce. The Golden Beaver was used to save Dulce, leaving Hazel to compete in the Lip Sync for Your Life against PM.

Hazel lost the performance and was eliminated from the competition.

The episode also explored the queens’ abilities to adapt comedic timing under pressure, with some queens demonstrating multiple reading styles to engage the audience.

Episode 5: Dulce

In Episode 5, the queens participated in a talk show challenge called “The Shade,” divided into three segments: The Realness, Tea Time and Couchside Kiki.

Dulce was part of the "The Realness" segment, which was identified as the bottom group for the challenge. The bottom three queens were Dulce, PM and Karamilk.

The Golden Beaver was used to save other queens, leaving Dulce and Karamilk to compete in the lip sync for your life. Dulce lost the lip sync and was eliminated from the season.

This episode of Canada's Drag Race also emphasized group performance, as the challenge evaluated each segment’s chemistry and interaction with guest judge Kiesza.

