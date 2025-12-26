Why are Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty being trolled before their wedding?

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay pose for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, prepares to marry Adam Peaty, but what should have been a joyful countdown to their big day has instead turned into a storm of online criticism, public backlash, and resurfaced family drama.

The pair has been criticised right before their big day, with some doubting their plans for the wedding and others bringing back conversations about Adam's tough relationship with his family.

Critics are bashing them for reserving the old Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul for the whole day, stopping tourists and other events during a busy holiday time.

Hell's Kitchen star's daughter, Holly Ramsay, and her fiancé, Adam Peaty, are getting called out for being selfish and having booked Bath Abbey for the whole day

The 30-year-old swimmer Peaty and the 25-year-old model, daughter of fiery Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay, are reportedly getting married at the historic Bath Abbey, officially known as the Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Bath.

As per reports, the wedding event will take about 90 minutes, but the couple has rented the famous church in the UK for the whole day. This choice has turned into the main reason for the online anger.

The pair, who became engaged in September 2024 after sharing their love in June 2023, arranged a quiet family event with about 200 guests, like Gordon, David, and Victoria Beckham, along with dear ones.

Due to the all-day booking, the Abbey will be closed for tourists, worshippers, and other couples who may have wanted to marry there that day.

Since Bath Abbey is a popular old site in the UK, mainly during the busy holiday time, many people have called the action “selfish."

One critic said:

“Hiring the Abbey for the whole day when the wedding only lasts for an hour and a half seems rather selfish.”

Folks are complaining about the entitlement, mostly since the pair had to show some "special connection" to the Abbey to even meet its rules for locals or churchgoers.

To make things worse, the news says the place will have lots of private guards who won't let people take pictures or even come near.

Even though famous weddings often need some privacy, critics say that taking a public church for a whole day goes too far, especially at Christmas when many people are around.

Adam's representative has said just a bit, noting that it will be a “private, family wedding,” but did not talk about the bigger backlash.

The couple first saw each other in 2021 when Adam was taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, where Holly’s little sister Tilly Ramsay was also part of the show.

Their connection started as friends before becoming lovers behind the scenes. They showed their love in June 2023, sharing sweet pictures and announcing their engagement in September 2024.

Recently, the couple celebrated their last Christmas before their wedding. Adam had posted a picture of them both holding hands on his Instagram Story, which he simply captioned: "Merry Christmas!"

But Holly reposted the story on her Instagram, and wrote over it: "Last Christmas as a Miss," taking things one step further by acknowledging the big day that is less than 48 hours away.

