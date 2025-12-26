RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga finally put years-long feud behind them on Christmas

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice (Image Via Getty)

The hatchet has finally been buried.

After a long feud, The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice finally got together on Christmas.

The reality stars who are real-life sisters-in-law were not on very good terms through the years.

The relationship has gone through various highs and lows, including Melissa not attending Teresa’s wedding in 2022.

Melissa also revealed her plans to get together on Christmas in an interview with Peacock’s Reality Hot Seat on December 7, 2025.

She stated:

“ Yes, we will at my house. It's a Christmas miracle. We need this time in this healing moment... I'm hosting Christmas Eve at my house. We do the seven fishes."

When asked about what she thinks Teresa would bring, she jokingly said:

“Probably pignoli cookies.”

For those unversed, she was referring to the famous fight between Teresa and Melissa when Teresa threw away Melissa’s sprinkle cookie box.

Melissa and Teresa posted pictures of them celebrating Christmas together along with the family on Instagram.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga recreated their famous meme on Instagram

The Instagram of reality stars recreated the meme on Instagram about their fight when Teresa threw the cookies Melissa had bought on Christmas.

The duo was seen repeating the dialogue from the fight while eating sprinkle cookies.

Melissa even posted photos of Teresa eating her sprinkle cookies.

Teresa also posted family photos on her Instagram account on December 25, 2025

She captioned the post:

“ Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

They talked about their reconciliation at BravoCon 2025.

In an interview with TV Line, Teresa Giudice spoke about patching up with Gorga:

“ My brother knows me really well, and he keeps saying it will never go back to the way it was. So, I love that ‘cause I am the older one and he is two years younger than me. He tells me that I’m the matriarch of the family and he’ll follow my lead, and he knows what I want.”

She further continued:

“ So, we both want the same thing. So, definitely not going to ever go back to where it was.”

Melissa, too, spoke about the patch-up and who reached out first.

She said:

“Things are moving forward we are trying. And it feels really good. We’re all trying. And it feels really good. We’re all getting a sense of relief. I think that some life situation may have happened for Teresa, and something struck her, and she reached out, and we were receptive.”

Teresa also talked about how her experience at Special Forces prompted her to reach out to her brother.

For those unversed, Teresa and her daughter Gia participated in the reality show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Gia Giudice won the show along with Shawn Johnson.

Teresa remarked at BravoCon:

“ I was on Special Forces with Gia and then she was telling me to let the past go and she was regarding. So, as I was thinking about her dad, you know, letting that go, I thought about my brother. I’m like, I just want peace in my life.”

Gia has also spoken about reconciling with Uncle Joe Gorga in an interview with US Weekly.

She stated:

“ He was my best friend. I think it’s a relationship that we’re both excited to rebuild and work on.”

