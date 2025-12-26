Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay shares a few tips to make Christmas dinner better

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Gordon Ramsay attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay gets into the holiday spirit and shares a few useful tips to make the Christmas dinner even better. The celebrity chef stated how the pressure often comes down to one common mistake that people make almost every year, which is trying to do everything on Christmas Day.

Gordon Ramsay has said in the past that leaving all the preparation until the last minute until the big day is “a recipe for exhaustion, frustration, and avoidable errors.” The renowned chef insists that one must be a smooth planner, spread the workload, and have some idea long before the oven is switched on. Ramsay advises starting cooking earlier than most people expect.

“Honestly, first thing, half past five, six o'clock in the morning, put the turkey in the oven and stick it on low.”

Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay shares useful Christmas dinner tips to save time

While talking in a clip posted by The Jonathan Ross Show's TikTok account back in 2023, the celebrity chef explains how some of the most time-consuming jobs should be done the day before, which includes tackling prep early, so that the cooks can save some time on Christmas Day and can actually enjoy the occasion rather than spending the entire day in the kitchen.

As Gordon Ramsay shared one of his tips for Christmas, it is to get the whole household involved on Christmas Eve, as these people can help with “peeling vegetables, pointing out that anyone eating the meal should lend a hand if they are able.”

The Masterchef star further advises “par-cooking vegetables in advance, cooking them just shy of being done before storing them in the fridge overnight.” This will allow them to be reheated quickly when needed, eliminating any last-minute panic.

Ramsay had earlier shared a useful video on YouTube in 2020, which is a method that involves a "butter mix placed under the skin, which can be prepared the night before." This method prevents the bird from drying out, which is "one of the most common complaints about Christmas turkey."

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana celebrate 29th Wedding Anniversary

Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 21. The celebrity chef celebrated the big occasion with a heartfelt tribute post on Instagram.

Gordon Ramsay posted a few throwback photos from the couple's wedding day and a few recent snapshots, as he wrote:

“29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend," the chef and restaurateur wrote in his caption alongside various throwback photos of himself and Tana, 51, on their wedding day, as well as some more recent snapshots.”

As per the Guardian, Tana and Gordon first crossed paths at a New Year's Eve party when Tana was in her 20s. However, the cookbook author and former educator described Gordon as "a complete arrogant arse.”

They later ran into each other again at a flat Tana shared with a mutual friend, and sparks flew as they soon started dating. The pair tied the knot in December 1996.

