Does Holly escape in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2? The final episodes reveal what really happened to her and the other kids

Image via Netflix/ Stranger Things season 5 volume 2

Yes, Holly does escape — but only for a short time. In Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, the truth finally comes out about what happened to Holly Wheeler and the other kids. While she does manage to get away briefly, her story is much darker and more complicated than fans expected.

After weeks of questions, the new episodes finally explain where Vecna took Holly and why.

What happened to Holly at the end of Stranger Things season 5 volume 1

At the end of Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, Hawkins is left in shock. A demogorgon breaks into the Wheeler house, taking Holly. From this point on, the whole town is unsafe again. Hopper and Eleven start searching for her within the Upside Down.

Eleven can feel Vecna's presence and thinks Holly is being held back in his world behind some sort of wall. At this point, they all think Vecna must be hiding behind this wall. But this notion proves to be false.

Where Vecna really took Holly and the kids

In Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, we learn that Holly is not in the Upside Down at all. Vecna has taken her, and the other missing kids, to a place called the Abyss.

The Abyss is a different world altogether. It is darker, deeper, and feels older than the Upside Down. The show hints that this is where Vecna truly belongs and where the monsters first came from.

The Upside Down is more like a bridge. The Abyss is the real destination.

Holly’s brief escape explained

In episode 7, Holly wakes up from her trance. She runs away from Vecna and finds a portal. For a moment, she escapes and falls back into the Upside Down.

This is the scene that confirms Holly is alive and still fighting.

But her freedom does not last. Vecna quickly pulls her back into the Abyss. His control over the worlds is strong, and he is not ready to let her go.

So yes, Holly escapes — but only for a moment.

What Vecna plans to do with the kids

Through Will, the group learns more about Vecna’s plan. He is not just holding the kids captive. He is using them.

Vecna believes the children have hidden powers. He wants to awaken those powers and use them to merge worlds together. In his mind, he is creating a new world.

What he calls “light” is actually darkness spreading.

What questions are still unanswered

Even after Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, many things remain unclear. We do not know exactly how Vecna will use Holly and the other kids. We also do not know if they can be saved in time.

Those answers are being saved for the final episodes.