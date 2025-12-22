How long will the episodes of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 be? Episode runtimes explored

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Stranger Things 5 is scheduled for release in three parts. The first four episodes of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show arrived on streaming on November 26. Next up will be Volume 2, which consists of the next three episodes before the show's grand finale.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will be a literal Christmas gift to millions of fans worldwide. All three episodes will drop on Christmas Day, December 25. Volume 2 is also set to give fans a full cinematic experience, with every episode running at a full movie length of nearly two hours.

The next three episodes will bring fans and viewers closer to the show's final showdown and conclusion. Here's all viewers need to know about Volume 2's release schedule and how long every episode is going to be.

More details about Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 episodes and their runtimes

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of Stranger Things 5 are set to give fans a full cinematic experience based on how long every episode runs. It means viewers are about to watch three movies worth once all three episodes of the fifth and final season arrive on Christmas Day.

IMDb listings of the Volume 2 episodes reveal each of their runtimes:

Episode 5: Shock Jock - 1 hour and 43 minutes (103 mins)

- 1 hour and 43 minutes (103 mins) Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz - 1 hour and 41 minutes (101 mins)

- 1 hour and 41 minutes (101 mins) Episode 7: The Bridge - 1 hour and 58 minutes (118 mins)

All three episodes will drop only on Netflix on December 25 at around 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

What to expect in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

The wait for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 won't be too long. But fans can ruminate over the teasers the Duffer brothers have revealed about the upcoming three episodes. They referred to Volume 1 as the "explosive setup" during an interview with Deadline in November and they said that it will continue to happen in Volume 2 and the eventual finale.

Matt Duffer further teased what fans can expect Volume 2 episodes to explore. He told Deadline:

"Especially as we get into Volume 2, we start to answer more and more why Will was kidnapped and how it ties in with Holly and all of this. Everything sort of comes full circle."

The next three episodes of Stranger Things 5 will also reportedly explore the Upside Down more and explain what it really is. Ross Duffer said that the reveal has been planned for ten years and Volume 2 will be the time to reveal it.

Matt Duffer also hinted that music will play a bigger role in Volume 2. While it won't try to recreate the musicality of season 4, he said that there will be "some really cool, but very different musical moments" in the upcoming Volume 2 episodes.

Is there a Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 earlier in December. The 2-minute trailer delivers endless thrills as the show's heroes race against time to unravel Hawkins's deepest and darkest secrets.

It opens with Derek with several Hawkins kids entering Henry Creel's house as Max watches from a distance using binoculars. It also teases that everything everyone knew about the Upside Down is wrong before proceeding to show the Upside Down like it's never been seen before.

Steve and Dustin also reunite in the brief clip and Eleven asks her long-lost sister to help find and defeat Vecna. Nancy also gets her Rambo-like moment in the teaser as she takes out the Feds with a sniper rifle on top of Murray's truck.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more Stranger Things 5 news and updates as the year progresses.