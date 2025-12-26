NASA introduces the Artemis II Closeout Crew supporting upcoming Moon missions

NASA's Closeout Crew (Image via NASA)

NASA has introduced the Artemis II closeout crew, a team trained to assist astronauts during the final stages before launch.

The team will support NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, for the Artemis II mission around the Moon.

The closeout crew’s responsibilities include helping astronauts enter the Orion spacecraft, securing them in their seats, connecting life support and communication systems, and closing the crew module and launch abort system hatches.

This team ensures that all pre-launch procedures are completed accurately and safely.

Final preparations by Artemis II Closeout Team ahead of Lunar Flight

Composition of the Closeout Crew

The Artemis II closeout team consists of five members with defined roles. Taylor Hose serves as the team lead. Astronaut Andre Douglas functions as an astronaut support person.

Bill Owens specializes in Orion crew survival system spacesuits. Orion technicians Christian Warriner and Ricky Ebaugh are responsible for systems and hatch operations.

Backup crew members include NASA astronaut Andre Douglas and CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons.

The team works together to ensure that astronauts are fully prepared for launch and that the spacecraft systems are operational and secured before liftoff.

Each member undergoes specialized training to operate the Orion spacecraft’s systems and handle emergency procedures if needed.

Pre-Launch procedures

On launch day, the closeout crew assists astronauts in donning helmets and gloves before entering Orion.

Owens and Douglas assist the crew in getting strapped in to the spacecraft, which requires attaching several straps per seat and making extra connections to the systems for environmental control, life support, and communication.

As soon as the astronauts are fastened, the technicians at the hatch take care of closing the hatch of the spacecraft which involves pneumatic systems and support from the ground equipment.

The process also entails unmounting the window covers, putting on the thermal protection panels, and getting the launch abort system hatch ready.

The entire closeout operation lasts around four hours to finish with the assurance that all connections, seals, and hatches are properly configured.

In addition, the crew conducts final verification checks of all safety and communication systems before leaving the launch pad.

Countdown Demonstration Test

In preparation for the Artemis II mission, NASA conducted a countdown demonstration test on December 20, 2025.

The test involved the Artemis II crew wearing Orion crew survival system spacesuits and boarding the spacecraft atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

The closeout crew assisted with strapping astronauts into their seats and closing the hatches.

Teams conducted checks for suit leaks and communications, and rehearsed the final 5.5 hours of launch day procedures.

The demonstration gave teams a chance to deal with problems as they came up, and these problems included communications and activities related to the life support system closeout.

The rehearsal was done just like the launch day, starting from the transport of the crew from the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

The backup crew members guided the flight crew to the mobile launcher, and the closeout team assisted them in entering Orion.

The complete rehearsal got over around 30 seconds prior to the planned liftoff time.

NASA’s Artemis II mission is the first manned flight in the Artemis program. The closeout crew is responsible for making sure that the astronauts are securely strapped in and the systems are all ready before the rocket takes off.

Some closeout team members will also be stationed in San Diego to assist in post-splashdown operations right after the launch.

The mission marks a significant advance in the direction of setting up human presence on the Moon and eventually sending astronauts to Mars, which is the long-term goal.

