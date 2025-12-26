Who died in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2? Details analyzed

Several of the Hawkins squad in Stranger Things (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Stranger Things])

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix. All three episodes dropped on the streaming service on December 25 and brought plenty of explosive scenes, near-death experiences, and revelations.

While exposing the town's darkest secrets, the Hawkins squad also needs to find and stop Vecna from conquering the world. The imminent war is going to be bloody, but there are no major deaths that happened in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2.

That said, episodes 5 to 7 of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series still feature several deaths. Some main characters also have close encounters with death but they ultimately survive.

All the deaths in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, explored

Stranger Things fans relax a bit knowing that all major characters in the series will make it into the finale. No major deaths happened in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 - not even Steve Harrington, whose fate had plenty of fans worried.

But there are still a couple do deaths featured in the three episodes of volume 2, like Axel's. Kali recalls in episode 5 how she became a captive in Dr. Kay's lab and how her soldiers tracked her down and even killed her friends to get to her.

A brief flashback shows Axel dying after one of Dr. Kay's soldiers shoots him. It's also implied that Kali's other friends - Mick, Funshine, and Dottie - also died.

Kali also ends up killing some of Dr. Kay's scientists in episode 5. Her memory plays out as she walks Eleven through one of her daring escapes.

She breaks free from her restraints and ends up killing two scientists - unnamed characters in the series.

Episode 6 also brings several deaths in Dr. Kay's camp. Two of her military goons who are about to take Robin into custody end up being killed by the Demodogs Henry had sent to kill Max. The three Demodogs also end up dead when an oxygen tank explodes.

Max and Holly trying to escape Henry's mindscape in episode 6 also uncover another death from the past.

It happens in the cave and a young Henry and an injured scientist holding onto a briefcase get into a physical fight after the scientist shoots his hand.

Henry ends up bashing the man's head with a rock, killing him. The scientist was the first man Henry ever killed.

Is Derek's family dead in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2?

Technically speaking, Derek's family is alive and will likely be in the finale. But there's a scene from Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 showing Mr. and Mrs. Turnbow and Tina Turnbow all dead. But it's only a vision - a threat from Vecna.

It happens when Henry confronts Derek in the woods with the map that Max had given to Holly. He wants to know where to find both Max and Holly and he wants Derek to tell him what he knows about their whereabouts.

Henry pins Derek down to show him what will happen if he refuses to do as he asks, cue in the vision of Vecna murdering Derek's mom, dad, and sister. Henry threatens Derek that he will make the vision a reality if he doesn't cooperate.

Watch the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix. The finale arrives on the streaming platform on December 31 at 8:00 pm ET.