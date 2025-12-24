What time Stranger Things season 5 part 2 comes out on Christmas Day? Global release timings for Netflix explored

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things 5 (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Netflix brings fans the ultimate Christmas gift with Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. It's the second batch, with three new episodes arriving on December 25 on the streaming platform, which will set up the series finale on New Year's Eve.

Volume 1 released the first four episodes of the season on November 26 at 5:00 pm PST. Volume 2 and the finale will also be released on Netflix at the same time.

In the December 25 release, fans will get a cinematic experience. Each episode of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 is over an hour long and is expected to be an emotional chapter for the show's heroes.

The teaser from Netflix already teased some of the troubling moments that will challenge the heroes in the next three episodes.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 global release times explored

Each volume of Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix at the same time. That means all three episodes of Volume 2 will also drop at 5:00 pm Pacific Standard Time, like the first volume. Find out below what time the episodes arrive in different parts of the world:

Eastern Standard Time (US): 8 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (Europe): Dec 26, 1 am

South African Standard Time (South Africa): Dec 26, 3 am

India Standard Time (India): Dec 26, 6:30 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (Oceania): Dec 26, 12 pm

What to expect in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

There are plenty of things to look forward to in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 after the explosive Volume 1 episodes. A final battle is looming as the heroes become even more determined to find and kill Vecna. But they still need to find him as Hawkins remains on lockdown, and the authorities hunt for Eleven.

Netflix released the Volume 2 trailer on December 16, and it teases the troubling moments waiting for the heroes. There are plenty of action-packed scenes, from Nancy going into sniper mode and getting ready to take out soldiers, and Max still being hunted by the Demogorgons.

Steve and Dustin also get to gaze up at a very a very-looking ball of swirling red and black. They are left with the realization that everything they knew and assumed about the Upside Down has been "dead wrong."

Series co-creator Ross Duffer also previously revealed teasers about all three upcoming episodes, per Bloody Disgusting. He said that episode 5, Shock Jock, will pick up shortly after the events of the previous episode.

Frank Darabont directed episode 5. But according to Duffer, Darabont "flexes very different muscles" in episode 5 than the previous episode he did for the series. He further teased that Shock Jock will be "far darker and far scarier."

Shawn Levy returned to direct episode 6, Escape from Camazotz. Duffer said that it will be the "biggest episode" of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, and the cast's performances have made them cry every time they watch it.

Lastly, he said that they co-directed episode 7, The Bridge, with Levy. He stopped short of spoiling the penultimate episode but admitted that it's "probably the most emotional chapter of the season."

As the series creator also previously teased, the remaining episodes of the series will try to uncover mysteries that have been previously teased, like the Upside Down.

Watch all previous and upcoming episodes of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 only on Netflix.