Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane star Kimora Lee Simmons gives a rare glimpse of her 698 designer bags including Kelly and Birkin

Kimora Lee Simmons (Image via Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons)

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, star Kimora Lee Simmons is showing off her luxury bag collection in one of the episodes of her hit reality show. The television star gained considerable attention with the debut of Life in the Fab Lane in 2007.

The Baby Phat founder recently gave viewers a rare glimpse into her bag closet that is filled with all her staggering 698 designer bags with brands like Birkin, Kelly, and Chanel. As the television star says:

“My name is Kimora, and I am a hoarder — but a luxury hoarder.”

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, star Kimora Lee Simmons shows off her luxury bag collection

When asked about how many bags she owns, the business mogul initially lowballed the number, saying:

“Maybe like 100, No, it’s probably hundreds. I try to be modest for TV.”

However, the number was more than what was expected, as the actual count was then revealed on screen: 698. The television personality has an impressive collection of Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, along with “several candy-colored snakeskin and ostrich styles that can fetch upwards of $50,000 on the resale market and a yellow, pink, and orange Birkin Sunrise Rainbow Limited Edition bag that is currently available for $45,000.”

Other than her impressive and rare collection of Birkins, Kimmora also showed her shelves, which were filled with “quilted Chanel flap bags, luggage by Goyard and Louis Vuitton, along with some luxury sports gear: a 2019 Chanel rubber basketball with a leather chain strap and a Louis Vuitton 1998 World Cup Memorial soccer ball (worth $9,000).”

Kimora Lee Simmons is known for her sense of fashion, as the business mogul has pointed out that Fabulosity is a state of being, while further adding:

"Now, fabulosity is 'defined and redefined every day," she says. "For me, it's triumph: I made it. It's a success. It's iconic," she says, reminiscing on Baby Phat's impact (she puts Diana Ross on her Baby Phat styling bucket list). "It's phenomenal. … It was just a culmination of all of the hottest stuff. And that to me was my version of the American Dream."

While talking about her life as a television star and her entrepreneurial skills, Kimora Lee pointed out,

"It was part of a fast-paced trajectory, she says: "I got married very early. I got divorced very early. I had children very early. I started a business very early."

Kimora Lee Simmons opens up about her love for vintage bags

While talking about her impressive collection of luxury bags, the television personality said:

“I have such good bags. I have vintage bags. I have bags that they don’t even make anymore. I have bags that they’ve started to make again, that’s how good they are. I have a good archive.”

As the cameras panned across her properly organised closet with these bags being sorted by colour, style, and designer, which has created what Simmons calls “a good archive.” Kimora also revealed that her accessories collection also “includes $1,200 worth of Fendi Monster Charms and $1,000 of Labubus”, she further added:

“My girls will inherit a lot, but not yet.”

Stay tuned for more updates.