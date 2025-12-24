Where was Goodbye June filmed? All filming locations revealed

Image: Netflix/Tudum

Bringing her directorial debut on-screen, Kate Winslet’s Goodbye June is Netflix’s new addition that focuses on family reconciliation during the holiday season. Starring The Thursday Murder Club’s star Helen Mirren as June, the family matriarch is spending her last moments in the hospital. Her children and husband (Bernie played by Timothy Spall), who have been distant and not spoken to each other for years, reunite under one roof. As they stand by their ailing mother and wife, they slowly understand the true value of family and togetherness.

The screenplay is written by Kate’s son, Jon Anders. Kate not only directed the film, but also acted in it. She plays the second daughter of June and Bernie.

The film highlights that not every Christmas is joyful or glamorous. Sometimes, the season arrives with grief, reflection, and meaningful lessons about love and family. When June sees everyone together around her hospital bed, she speaks to her children one last time. Even in her final moments, she asks them to sort out their strained relationships for her sake. That moment marks both their Christmas together and their final goodbye to her.

The messiness of the family is brought up by four siblings, where Toni Collette plays Helen, June and Bernie's elder daughter, Kate Winslet as Julia, June & Bernie's second daughter, Andrea Riseborough as Molly, June & Bernie's third daughter, and Johnny Flynn as Connor, June & Bernie's son. Released on December 12, 2025, the film is now available on home screens exclusively via Netflix.

Filming locations of Goodbye June

Production began on March 17, 2025, with principal photography lasting about 35 days. The shoot was completed in a little over a month. The film was made on a modest budget and used smart location choices to keep costs low, focusing mainly on simple, honest, and raw storytelling.

According to reports by Moviedelic, Goodbye June was entirely shot in London, United Kingdom.

The film’s main setting is not a Christmas celebration or a holiday gathering, even though the story’s timeline is set during Christmas. The most important setting is the hospital, where June is admitted. For filming, the team did not build a hospital set from scratch, nor did they use a real hospital location. Instead, Kate chose St. Mary’s University on Waldegrave Road in Twickenham, near Teddington, and transformed it into a fictional hospital. A name board at the entrance, shown in the film, reads Princess Mary Cheltenham Hospital.

The university worked as a perfect backdrop because of its British-style architecture. Its classrooms and hallways were transformed into hospital waiting rooms, benches were replaced with hospital beds, and medical props were added, along with fake snow, to create a holiday feel.

Other scenes, especially indoor shots and driving scenes, were filmed on a soundstage in London. Most of these scenes were shot at Garden Studios on Waxlow Road. This helped the makers stay within budget, as they did not need to continuously search for new locations. Garden Studios has eight stages, and the film mainly used Orchid Stage 1 and a Virtual Production Stage.

Most outdoor scenes showing London’s Christmas charm and scenic street views were filmed at nearby locations. According to 4Filming, Teddington, a town in southwest London near the River Thames, was used for outdoor park and local scenes.

Goodbye June is now available to stream on Netflix, as the film got released on December 24, 2025.