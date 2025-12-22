When does Goodbye June release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Andrea Riseborough, Kate Winslet, Joe Anders, Timothy Spall, Toni Collette and Kate Solomon attend Netflix's "Goodbye June" New York screening at Whitby Hotel on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)

Goodbye June is a Christmas family drama film, visualizing the family's grief and raw bond. The film revolves around a family whose mother is struck by an unfortunate health disaster. All members of the family gather around with varied emotions in them while coping with siblings' complications and distress.

The film is the directorial debut for Kate Winslet. She is among the cast members of the same film while directing simultaneously. Surprisingly, the screenplay for the movie was written by her son Joe Anders. Kate shared her experience while directing the film, saying (via Variety):

"I know it sounds a bit sickly, but we had to really become a family in order to make it feel as real as possible and as relatable as possible."

Digital release date for Goodbye June

We loved having GOODBYE JUNE director Kate Winslet, screenwriter Joe Anders, and cast members Winslet, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Timothy Spall join us earlier this week for a special advance screening of their film!



Watch their conversation: https://t.co/YGe5U8bsmI… pic.twitter.com/CdJim6SqQR — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) December 12, 2025

Goodbye June was primarily premiered on December 12, 2025, in the United States. The number of screenings was limited.

The film is all set to stream only on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

Netflix provides subscription packages for the standard plan at $7.99 per month, or the ad-free plan at $17.99 per month.

Cast details analyzed

The cast of Goodbye June consists of many prestigious award winners and versatile actors. The main cast includes Helen Mirren as June, who is the head of the family. She gets struck by an unfortunate health condition, which brings the whole family to one place for Christmas. Toni Collette plays the role of Helen, who is one of June's adult daughters.

Timothy Spall is shown as Bernie, June's irritating husband. Kate Winslet plays the role of Julia, also one of June's daughters. She is more exposed to the burden of her mother's health. Johnny Flynn is Connor, who is the son of June and Bernie. Andrea Riseborough is Molly, one of June's adult daughters.

Additionally, the supporting cast members include:

Georgia Landers as Jenny

Stephen Merchant as Jerry

Jeremt Swift as Dr. David Titford

Fisayo Akinade as Nurse Angel

Raza Jaffrey as Dr. Simon Khal

Benjamin Shortland as Benji

James Trevelyan Buckle as Alfie

Dan Li as Tom

Nancy Hannan as Sydney

Flora Jacoby Richardson as Ella

James Dryden as Patrick, and more.

What is Goodbye June all about?

Goodbye June is a holiday drama that shares the director's real-life insights. The story gains traction when Connor finds his mother unconscious on the floor. He bolts to the hospital immediately and informs all the family members about it. They find the advanced cancer has spread too far. Christmas is nearing, and the hope of the mother surviving the holiday lessens by the day.

As the story progresses, all four children of June are shown with their varied opinions and griefs. The whole family curates a schedule for the time, as their mother will never be alone at any instance of time. They formed a strict plan, so no one crosses anyone ever, and they also spend time with their mother. Everyone has some baggage towards each other and therefore doesn't want to face the awkwardness.

The dying mother is very witty and doesn't wish to die like a victim. She plans some bits humorously to make her children face their insecurities. The confrontational filmography brings out exceptional and relatable scenarios, which the film is all about.

Whether the children overcome their childhood traumas, jealousy, and grief is the answer suppressed in the film.

